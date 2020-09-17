Aubrie H. McRoberts, 18, and Hallie C. Kanzler, 18, were arrested Aug. 30 when officers responded to the report of a loud party in the 600 block of West Gay Street. Both were arrested on charges of trespassing and minor in possession of alcohol.
Quinton A. Brown, 22, was arrested Aug. 30 in the 100 block of West Pine Street on charges of failure to obey an officer and assaulting an officer.
Jordan E. Shumaker, 20, and Ryan E. Lawrence, 20, were arrested Aug. 30 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Both were arrested on charges of shoplifting.
Kaitlyn J. Peters, 30, and Joseph J. P. W. Oxley, 29, were arrested Aug. 31 when officers responded to the report of a possible burglary in progress in the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Peters was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked. Oxley was arrested on a probation and parole violations warrant.
Taylor M. Fay, 25, was arrested Sept. 1 in the 300 block of East Young Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated — liquor.
Joshua F. Abernathy, 35, was arrested Sept. 1 when officers responded to the report of a fight in the 200 block of East Young Street. Abernathy was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked, obstructing process and domestic assault.
Jamie L. Thomas, 46, was arrested Sept. 1 in the 500 block of West Clark Street on a charge of assault — simple.
