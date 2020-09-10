Timothy L. Harris, 38, was arrested July 4 after officers responded May 8 to the report of theft in the 200 block of East Young Street. Harris was arrested on a charge of stealing from a building.
Blaynes S. McCandless, 32, was arrested July 1 on a Johnson County warrant.
James C. Williams Jr., 24, was arrested July 1 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Williams was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Brandon Marr, 20, was arrested July 1 when Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a narcotics search warrant int he 100 block of West Culton Street. Marr was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance.
Andrew D. Phoenix, 26, was arrested July 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Maguire Street. Phoenix was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Melissa A, Meineke, 39, was arrested July 2 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Young Street. Meineke was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Thomas E. Atkinson, 40, was arrested July 2 on a Johnson County warrant.
Kaitlyn R. Goodnight, 22, was arrested July 2 when officers responded to the report of harassment in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Goodnight was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Marissa L. Tackett, 40, was arrested July 3 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 300 block of West Gay Street. Tackett was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license, open container violation and driving while intoxicated - liquor.
Brandon V. Johnson, 32, was arrested July 3 on a Cass County warrant.
Andrew S. Medlock, 40, was arrested July 3 when officers responded to the report of harassment in the 300 200 block of Cooper Boulevard. Medlock was arrested on a charge of obstructing process.
Tara M. Tracy, 42, and Timothy M. Harris, 38, were arrested July 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Clark and Zoll streets. Tracy was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Harris was arrested a warrant in another jurisdiction and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Abdulwahhab Mosattat, 27, was arrested July 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Young Street. Mosattat was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Anthonty S. Babcock, 33, was arrested July 5 after officers conducted a traffic stop June 19 in the 1000 block of South Maguire Street. Babcock was arrested on charges of resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony and possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine. Babcock was later arrested the same day on warrants in another jurisdiction and a charge of possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine.
Michelle L. Young, 42, was arrested July 5 an an FTA warrant.
Patrick E. Bell, 20, was arrested July 5 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Jaron J. Snellings, 28, was arrested July 6 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Shelby M. Smith, 31, and Lewis G. Williams, 43, were arrested July 8 when officers responded to the report of animal neglect in the 400 block of Franklin Street. Smith and Williams were each arrested on a charge of animal neglect.
Darlene D. Craft, 54, was arrested July 9 when officers responded to the report of a subject yelling in the North and Laurel street. Craft was arrested on a charge of assaulting an officer/simple.
Caleb P. Compton, 18, was arrested July 9 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Ora L. Beebe, 46, was arrested July 10 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Grover streets. Beebe was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked - second offence and possession of a controlled substance.
Ladonna M. Roberson, 51, was arrested July 10 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 900 block of East Market Street. Roberson was arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault.
Donald J. Legleiter, 31, was arrested July 14 after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop June 24 at South Maguire Street and East Hale Lake Road. Legleiter was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/ revoked - first offense, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and careless and imprudent driving.
Jared E. Demillia, 27, was arrested July 14 after officers responded July 9 to the report of stolen license plate in the 1000 block of Bedford Drive. Demillia was arrested on charges of stealing less than $750 - theft from motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of weapon - possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia - prior drug offence, resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.