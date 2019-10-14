Timothy S. Welch, 28, was arrested Sept. 12 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of North Mitchell Street. Welch was arrested on a charge of assault.
Roseanne E. Dodgen, 56, was arrested Sept. 12 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 500 block of East Market Street. Dodgen was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Phillip M. Jenkins, 34, was arrested Sept. 11 when officers responded to the report of burglary in the 1000 block of Bedford Drive. Jenkins was arrested on a charge of property damage and burglary.
Kaleb M. Smith, 19, was arrested Sept. 11 on a Henry County warrant.
Aaron M. Crouch, 45, was arrested Sept. 11 when officers responded to the report of sexual misconduct in the 300 block of Zoll Street. Crouch was arrested on charges of sexual abuse adn sexual misconduct.
Shawn D. King, 39, was arrested Sept. 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Pine and Washington streets. King was arrested on a charge of of driving without a valid operators license.
Nathan S. McDonald, 42, was arrested Sept. 10 after officers responded to the report of stolen property in the 400 block of Broad Street. McDonald was arrested on a charge of receiving/possessing stolen property.
Joseph L. Burroughs, 45, was arrested Sept. 10 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Gianni N. Ramos, 23, was arrested Sept. 10 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Washington and Oak streets. Ramos was arrested on a Pettis County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Tiana A. Lesane, 23, was arrested Sept. 10 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and Culton streets. Lesane was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Dylan E. Alexander, 18, was arrested Sept. 10 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and Grover streets. Alexander was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of improper registration.
Thomas P. Spence, 18, was arrested Sept. 6 when officers responded to the report of a subject making threats while holding a knife in the 600 block of Laurel Avenue. Spence was arrested on charges of unlawful us of a weapon - exhibiting and assault.
Michele L. Warren, 66, was arrested Sept. 6 when officers responded to the report of misuse of 911 services. Warren was arrested on a charge of misusing 911.
Eliot L. Norman, 30, was arrested Sept. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Main Street and West Young Street. Norman was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and tail lights/reflectors required.
Thomas A. Devany, 42, was arrested Sept. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Young Avenue and Main Street. Devany was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Timothy R. Bowen, 23; Stacy L. Belle, 39; and Kevin R. Payne, 28, were arrested Sept. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and Young Avenue. Bowen was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Belle was arrested on a Pettis County warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Payne was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bowen was later arrested Sept. 24 after officers responded Sept. 20 to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Vest Drive. Bowen was arrested on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle. Payne was later arrested Sept. 24 after officers responded Sept. 22 to the report of a burglary in progress in the 300 block of West South Street. Payne was arrested on charges of property damage and burglary.
Melissa S. Cooper, 51, was arrested Sept. 9 after officers responded Sept. 4 to a report of theft in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Cooper was arrested on a charge of attempted stealing.
Cameron L. Nunley, 32, was arrested Sept. 7 after officers made contact with a subject Sept. 6 in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Nunley was arrested on a Lee's Summit warrant and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon - possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/cocaine.
Kenneth E. Jacobs, 28, was arrested Sept. 7 when officers responded to the report of a subject pointed a firearm at another person in the 400 block of West Market Street. Jacobs was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting.
Julius R. Fewell, 40, was arrested Sept. 7 when officers responded to the report of a subject violating a court order in the 400 block of Windy Way. Fewell was arrested on a violation of order of protection for adult.
Peyton W. Duchesne, 20; Thadieus A. Terrell, 19; Jacob R.; Morriset, 21; and Dylan S. Smith, 21, were arrested Sept. 7 when officers responded to the report of subjects peeling out and speeding in the 700 block of North Charles Street. Duchesne was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. Terrell was arrested on charges of open container violation and minor in possession of alcohol. Morriset was arrested on a charge of open container violation. Smith was arrested on a charge of open container violation.
Darvin T. Lessoy, 25, was arrested Sept. 8 when officers responded to the request for agency assist from Johnson County Sheriff deputies in reference to an intoxicated subject in the 100 block of Pine Street. Lessoy was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Maria Garcia Villagomez, 28, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of of driving while intoxicated.
Stevay L. Yarbrough, 30, was arrested Sept. 8 when officers responded to an agency assist request from the Missouri Highway Patrol in reference to a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Yarbrough was arrested on a Jackson County warrant.
Jacob A. Beauchamp, 18, was arrested Sept. 8 when officers responded to the report of the use of a fictitious license in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Beauchamp was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Stephanie Brockmeyer, 30, was arrested Sept. 8 when officers were dispatched for an attempt to locate. Brockmeyer was arrested on a Andrew County warrant.
Caleb D. Hillen, 22, was arrested Sept. 9 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Young Avenue and Burkarth Road. Hillen was arrested on a charge of passing a school bus/stop arm violation.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, was arrested Sept. 13 after officers responded Aug. 23 to the report of a hit and run in the 400 block of Grover Street. Steele was arrested on charges of property damage, leaving the scene of an accident.
Denty Alexander, 29, was arrested Sept. 13 when officers responded to the report of a noise complaint in the 100 block of Commercial Street. Alexander was arrested on a Pettis County warrant.
Shane A. Duncan, 20, was arrested Sept. 13 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Haliegh D. Woods, 23, was arrested Sept. 16 after officers responded Sept. 10 to the report of shoplifting in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Woods was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Randal A. Suhr, 55, was arrested Sept. 15 after officers responded Sept 13 to the report of a power outage in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Suhr was arrested on charges of tampering with utility meter - damage, stealing - theft from building and property damage.
Shawn J. Isbell, 22, was arrested Sept. 14 and Bunner P. Patterson, 27, was arrested Sept. 15 after officers responded to the report of burglary in the 200 block of West Culton Street. Isbell and Patterson were each arrested on a charge of burglary. Patterson was later arrested in relation to an incident past occurred Sept. 14 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Patterson was arrested on a charge of trespassing and stealing from a motor vehicle.
Elliott D. Riedl, 23, was arrested Sept. 15 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Jordan A. Romans, 23, was arrested Sept. 15 when officers responded to the report of assault and theft in the 600 block of Cantebury Drive. Romans was arrested on charges of stealing and domestic assault.
Gavin L. McVicker, 21, was arrested Sept. 16 when officers responded to the report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of Burkarth Road. McVicker was arrested on Blue Springs warrant.
Katherine M. Oglesby, 17, was arrested Sept. 16 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 400 block of West Culton Street. Oglesby was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Ally J. Marriott, 20, was arrested Sept. 16 when officers responded to the report of a fictitious ID in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Marriott was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Thomas P. Ortiz, 21, and Haylee N. Sieleman, 19, were arrested Sept. 17 after officers responded Sept. 16 to the report of theft of a motor vehicle and robbery in the 400 block of South Main Street. Ortiz was arrested on charges of stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia - amphetamine or methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance - amphetamine. Sieleman was arrested on charges of robbery and stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.
Trena W. McDonald, 38, and Antonea R. Wyatt, 21, were arrested Sept. 17 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Jefferson and Cleburn streets. McDonald was arrested on a carge of driving while suspended/revoked. Wyatt was arrested on a Higginsville warrant and a charge of obstructing process.
Maurice J. Byrd Jr., 24, was arrested Sept. 17 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Kristina M. Kimbrell, 23, was arrested Sept. 17 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 200 block of Cooper Boulevard. Kimbrell was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Brent N. Lockhart, 22, was arrested Sept. 18 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 100 block of North Maguire Street. Lockhart was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Brian A. Cooper, 40, and Kieyenriayel R. Gibson, 18, were arrested Sept. 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Maguire street. Cooper was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license. Gibson was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs - marijuana.
Matthew J. Boone, 20, was arrested Sept. 18 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 400 block of East Gay Street. Boone was arrested on a charge of property damage.
Patrick L. Elliott, 30, was arrested Sept. 20 after officers responded Sept. 18 to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Broad Street. Elliott was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Dillon R. Martin, 25, was arrested Sept. 19 when officers responded to the report of weapons at Clark and Zoll streets. Martin was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and receiving/possessing stolen property.
Marcia L. Lora, 46, was arrested Sept. 23 after officers responded Sept. 9 to the report of forgery in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Lora was arrested on charges of stealing and forgery.
Bryan Castro-Izaguirre, 18, was arrested Sept. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Holden Street. Castro-Izaguirre was arrested on charges of driving without a drivers license in possession and driving while intoxicated.
Daniel J. Hogan, 31, was arrested Sept. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Maguire Street and East Young Avenue. Hogan was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
William L. Wells, 35, was arrested Sept. 21 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Wells was arrested on charges of failure to obey an officer and trespassing. Wells was later arrested Sept. 23 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 400 block of East North Street. Wells was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Wells was later arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of receiving/possessing stolen property.
Tess L. Crouch, 19, and Hannah R. Kaibel, 20, were arrested Sept. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Crouch was arrested on charges of possession of fictitious/altered license, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaibel was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raqueis C. McKoy, 21, was arrested Sept. 22 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 100 block of West Pine Street. McKoy was arrested on a charge of assault.
Kyzer, S. Ramey, 20, was arrested Sept. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire Street and Cooper Boulevard. Ramey was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
William P. Copus Jr., 49, was arrested Sept. 23 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Copus was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
David E. Bradshaw, 52, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing - credit card - all other larceny.
Steven Jiang, 22, was arrested Sept. 23 when officers responded to the report of fighting in the 1200 block of Basswood Street. Jiang was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Joseph B. Campbell, 29, was arrested Sept. 23 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Gay and Maguire streets Campbell was arrested on a charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended/revoked.
Marcia L. Lora, 46, was arrested Sept. 23 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Kevin R. Payne, 28, was arrested Sept. 24 after officers responded Sept. 13 to the report of theft from vehicles. Payne was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
James E. Metcalf, 57, was arrested Sept. 24 after officers responded Sept. 23 to the report of illegal use of a credit device. Metcalf was arrested on a charge of stealing - all other larceny.
Taylor W. Carpenter, 26, was arrested Sept. 24 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block West South Street. Carpenter was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Remi A. Remlinger, 39, was arrested Sept. 24 when officers responded to the report of a subject with a gun in the 400 block of North Holden Street. Remlinger was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Xaiver L. Smith, 23, was arrested Sept. 24 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 1200 block of Fox Ridge Drive. Smith was arrested on a Shawnee County, Kansas, warrant and charges of fugitive from out of state and domestic assault.
Quintavus M. Wilson, 24 was arrested Sept. 24 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Market and College Streets. Wilson was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
Amanda K. Lyman, 44, was arrested Sept. 24 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Mulberry and Gay streets. Lyman was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine.
Tyler J. Spangler, 23, was arrested Sept. 24 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 700 block of Anderson Street. Spangler was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Johnathan Hutchings, 23, was arrested Sept. 24 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Mitchell and Gay streets. Hutchings was arrested on charges of failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Steven M. Thoms, 37, was arrested Sept. 26 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire Street and the Hawthorne Boulevard roundabout. Thoms was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Austin W. Heitgerd, 19, was arrested Sept. 26 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Zoll and Anderson streets. Heitgerd was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin L. Kendall, 30, was arrested Sept. 26 when detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Maguire Street. Kendall was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Michelle L. Young, 41, was arrested Sept. 26 on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Garrett E. Niemeier, 20, was arrested Sept. 27 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Niemeier was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
