Jerry L. Dodgen, 55, was arrested Oct. 10 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Dodgen was arrested on a Cole County warrant.
Austin L. Andrews, 19, was arrested Oct. 10 when detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Andrews was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Stephen C. Warren, 61, was arrested Oct. 10 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Sparks Avenue. Warren was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
