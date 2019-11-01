Bryan Castro-Izaguirre, 18, was arrested Sept. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Holden Street. Castro-Izaguirre was arrested on charges of driving without a drivers license in possession and driving while intoxicated.
Daniel J. Hogan, 31, was arrested Sept. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Maguire Street and East Young Avenue. Hogan was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
William L. Wells, 35, was arrested Sept. 21 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Wells was arrested on charges of failure to obey an officer and trespassing. Wells was later arrested Sept. 23 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 400 block of East North Street. Wells was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Wells was later arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of receiving/possessing stolen property.
Tess L. Crouch, 19, and Hannah R. Kaibel, 20, were arrested Sept. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Crouch was arrested on charges of possession of fictitious/altered license, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaibel was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raqueis C. McKoy, 21, was arrested Sept. 22 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 100 block of West Pine Street. McKoy was arrested on a charge of assault.
Kyzer, S. Ramey, 20, was arrested Sept. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire Street and Cooper Boulevard. Ramey was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
William P. Copus Jr., 49, was arrested Sept. 23 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Copus was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
David E. Bradshaw, 52, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing — credit card — all other larceny.
Steven Jiang, 22, was arrested Sept. 23 when officers responded to the report of fighting in the 1200 block of Basswood Street. Jiang was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Joseph B. Campbell, 29, was arrested Sept. 23 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Gay and Maguire streets Campbell was arrested on a charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended/revoked.
Marcia L. Lora, 46, was arrested Sept. 23 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Kevin R. Payne, 28, was arrested Sept. 24 after officers responded Sept. 13 to the report of theft from vehicles. Payne was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
James E. Metcalf, 57, was arrested Sept. 24 after officers responded Sept. 23 to the report of illegal use of a credit device. Metcalf was arrested on a charge of stealing — all other larceny.
Taylor W. Carpenter, 26, was arrested Sept. 24 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block West South Street. Carpenter was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Remi A. Remlinger, 39, was arrested Sept. 24 when officers responded to the report of a subject with a gun in the 400 block of North Holden Street. Remlinger was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Xaiver L. Smith, 23, was arrested Sept. 24 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 1200 block of Fox Ridge Drive. Smith was arrested on a Shawnee County, Kansas, warrant and charges of fugitive from out of state and domestic assault.
Quintavus M. Wilson, 24 was arrested Sept. 24 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Market and College Streets. Wilson was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
Amanda K. Lyman, 44, was arrested Sept. 24 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Mulberry and Gay streets. Lyman was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine.
Tyler J. Spangler, 23, was arrested Sept. 24 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 700 block of Anderson Street. Spangler was arrested on a charge of domestic assault. Spangler was later arrested Sept. 30 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in progress in the 700 block of Anderson Street. Spangler was arrested on charges of property damage and assault.
Johnathan Hutchings, 23, was arrested Sept. 24 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Mitchell and Gay streets. Hutchings was arrested on charges of failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Steven M. Thoms, 37, was arrested Sept. 26 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire Street and the Hawthorne Boulevard roundabout. Thoms was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Austin W. Heitgerd, 19, was arrested Sept. 26 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Zoll and Anderson streets. Heitgerd was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin L. Kendall, 30, was arrested Sept. 26 when detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Maguire Street. Kendall was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Michelle L. Young, 41, was arrested Sept. 26 on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Garrett E. Niemeier, 20, was arrested Sept. 27 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Niemeier was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Kelvys J. Gonzalez, 23, was arrested Sept. 28 after officers responded to the report of property damage in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of property damage — business.
Anthony G. Love, 41, was arrested Sept. 28 when officers conducted a subject check in the area of North Street and Shotwell Street. Love was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Dylon J. Scott, 19, was detained Sept. 29 when officers responded to the report of disturbance in the 600 block of Broad Street. Scott was transported to the Johnson County Jail to await Independence Police extradition.
Cody A. Campbell, 28, was arrested Sept. 30 on a Johnson County warrant.
Ladonna M. Roberson, 50, was arrested Oct. 1 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 900 block of East. Market Street. Roberson was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Marcus T. S. Higbee, 19, was arrested Oct. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop int he 200 block of Broad Street. Higbee was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Jacob C. Pressly, 29, was arrested Oct. 1 when detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Washington Street. Pressly was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Anthony L. Huskey, 52, was arrested Oct. 2 after officers responded Sept. 18 when officers responded to the report of stealing from a motor vehicle part in the 400 block of Grover Street. Huskey was arrested on a charge of receiving/possessing stolen property.
Luke J. Carter, 30, was arrested Oct. 2 when animal control responded to the report of a dog attack just occurred. Warrensburg Police Department information states no attack occurred. Carter was arrested on a charge of dogs running at large.
James D. Sutler Jr., 29, was arrested Oct. 2 when officers responded to the report of a noise complaint in the 500 block of Anderson Street. Sutler was arrested on a Jackson County warrant.
Zaxxon K. Tickemyer, 18, was arrested Oct. 2 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Tickemyer was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Tamera J. Stansbury, 44, was arrested Oct. 2 when officers responded to the report of a dog bite in the 200 block of West Cleveland Street. Stansbury was arrested on a charge of vicious dogs.
Amanda K. Lyman, 44, was arrested Oct. 2 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 100 block of North Mitchell Street. Lyman was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
Louis A. Schofield, 27, was arrested Oct. 2 when officers responded to the report of unlawful use of a weapon in the 1300 block of Wildflower Road. Schofield was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of weapon — exhibiting.
Jordan D. Perez, 20, was arrested Oct. 3 when officers responded to the report of larceny in the 400 block of Franklin Street. Perez was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Hashir A. Rahman, 41, was arrested Oct. 3 when officers responded to the report of a dog running at large in the 600 block of Wilkes Drive. The dog then bit an officer in the arm and the officer discharged their weapon, killing the dog. Rahman was arrested on a charge of vicious dogs.
De’shonna I. Ross, 21, was arrested Oct. 4 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Ross was arrested on an Independence warrant and a charge of shoplifting.
Krystal D. Klaus, 28, was arrested Oct. 4 when officers responded to the request for officers assistance in the 500 block of North Ridgeview Drive. Klaus was arrested on Kansas City, Independence and Clay County warrants.
Nicholas Wilcox, 25, was arrested Oct. 7 after officers responded Sept. 16 to the report of thelf in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. Wilcox was arrested on charges of stealing and forgery.
Breanna M. Woodley, 28, was arrested Sept. 28 when officers responded to the report of vicious dogs in the 400 block of Grover Street. Woodley was arrested on charges of vicious dogs and dogs running at large. Woodley was later arrested Oct. 7 after officers responded Sept. 29 to the report of vicious dogs in the 400 block of Windy Way. Woodley was arrested on charges of vicious dogs and dogs running at large.
Cortnee L. Chartier, 20, was arrested Oct. 5 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Maguire Street. Chartier was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tail lights reflectors required.
Esmerlinda James, 63, was arrested Oct. 5 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Gay street. James was arrested on charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Brandi L. Wittmaier, 46, was arrested Oct. 5 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Holden Street. Wittmaier was arrested on charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Keanu R. Best, 24, was arrested Oct. 6 when officers responded to the report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 600 block of South Main Street. Best was arrested on Belton and Independence warrants and charges of property damage — private, improper lane use, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.
Cole J. Rogers, 26, was arrested Oct. 6 when officers and Johnson County Sheriff deputies responded to the report of motor vehicle collision in the 400 block of Grover Street. Rogers was arrested on charges of wrong way on one way street, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Brandon A. Erisman, 23, was arrested Oct. 6 when officers conducted a subject check at North Maguire and East Market streets. Erisman was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan M. Hamblen, 25, arrested Oct. 7 and Deandre U. Owens, 30, was arrested Oct. 10. after officers responded Sept. 19 to the report of theft in the 700 block of East Young Street. Hamblen and Owens were each arrested on a charge of stealing — all other larceny.
Andrew J. Drake, 19, was arrested Oct. 7 when officers responded to the report of use of a fictitious ID in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Drake was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Cody S. Bartlett, 24, was arrested Oct. 8 when detectives conducted a subject check at Ridgeview Drive and Gay Street. Bartlett was arrested on Warrensburg warrant.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, was arrested Oct. 9 on three Johnson County warrants.
Mackenzie R. Kiser, 18, was arrested Oct. 9 when officers conducted a traffic stop at PCA Road and Foxridge Drive. Kiser was arrested on charges of failure to obey a stop sign and driving without a valid operators license.
Sarah C. Hargreaves, 35, was arrested Oct. 10 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Hargreaves was arrested on a charge of obstructing process. Hargreaves was later arrested the same day when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 400 block of East Gay Street. Hargreaves was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
