Scorpio D. Hernton, 36, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of East North Street. Hernton was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Deana Hawthorne, 37, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers responded to a report of a dog attacking other dogs in the 800 block of Brittany Drive. Hawthorne was arrested on a charge of dogs running at large.
Ashley M. Hunzinger, 35, was arrested Oct. 14 when officers conducted a subject check in the 200 block of Summer Place. Hunzinger was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Roy E. Harris, 61, was arrested Oct. 14 when officers responded to an agency assist with Johnson County Ambulance District. Harris was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Jesse R. James, 33, was arrested Oct. 14 when officers conducted a bicycle stop at Railroad Street and Holden Street. James was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph L. Burroughs, 46, was arrested Oct. 15 when officers responded to the report of an unpermitted burn at North Enterprise Avenue and Highway 50. Burroughs was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Alexander R. Lanigan, 28, was arrested Oct. 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop at East Hale Lake Road and Mitchell Street. Lanigan was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Daryl L. Clinton, 30, was arrested Oct. 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Parsons Avenue. Clinton was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Keeyon M. Dunbar, 35, was arrested Oct. 16 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Jerry J. Delargy, 21, was arrested Oct. 17 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West South Street. Delargy was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated-liquor.
Joshua D. Lee, 19, was arrested Oct. 17 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Pine and Washington streets. Lee was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated-drugs.
Maya A. Odom, 18, was arrested Oct. 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Odom was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and driving while intoxicated-liquor.
Elyanna M. Myer, 20, was arrested Oct. 18 when officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Grover and Bowen streets. Myer was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated-drugs.
Cody S. Bartlett, 25, was arrested Oct. 18 when officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Drummond Street. Bartlett was arrested on a Miller County warrant and a charge of property damage.
Brook N. Bale, 39, was arrested Oct. 20 on a Johnson County warrant.
