Karie M. Doris, 24, was arrested Oct. 27 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Holden and North streets. Doris was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
William Wells, 36, was arrested Oct. 27 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Wells was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Alvin D. Heyer, 52, was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Andrea N. Campbell, 29, was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Daniel A. Pritchard, 44, was arrested Oct. 28 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at Maguire Street and Cooper Boulevard.
Rico D. Logan, 28, was arrested Oct. 28 on a Warrensburg Warrant.
Rakeem L. Bolden, 32, was arrested Oct. 28 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of East Culton Street. Bolden was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction and a charge of domestic assault-simple.
Ziyad K. I. Alzuabi, 39, was arrested Oct. 29 on two Johnson County warrants.
Heather N. Lion, 40, was arrested Oct. 29 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Lion was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked-second offense, possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Winston D. Marchman, 23, was arrested Oct. 30 after officers responded Oct. 13 to the report of shoplifting in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Marchman was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Pamela N. Srader, 34, was arrested Nov. 3 after officers responded to the report of stealing in the 600 block of Ridgeview Drive. Srader was arrested on a charge of stealing - $750 or more - all other larceny.
Sam Braden, 47, was arrested Oct. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and North streets. Braden was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alex T. Chase, 22, was arrested Oct. 30 when officers observed an open container violation in the 200 block of South Holden Street. Chase was arrested on a charge of open container violation.
Trinitee R. Rouse, 19, was arrested Nov. 3 after officers responded to a report of a leaving the scene of an accident in the 300 block of South Holden Street. Rouse was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and false police report.
Brandon A. Cannon, 27, and Javen A. Williams, 21, were arrested Oct. 30 when officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Clark Street. Cannon was arrested on a charge of obstructing process. Williams was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Kennedy Russell, 34, was arrested Oct. 30 when officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Water Street. Russell was arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage-over $750.
Gavin D. Tate, 18, was arrested Oct. 30 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Tate was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol.
Jerry D. Bilyeu, 28, was arrested Oct. 31 when officers responded to a report of a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Broad Street. Bilyeu was arrested on a probation and parole violation warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine.
Treshon J. Wagner, 22, was arrested Oct. 31 when officers responded to the report of a loud party in the 300 block of Jackson Street. Wagner was arrested on a charge of disturbing private peace.
Tammy L. Parcel, 46, was arrested Nov. 2 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Justice K. T. Workman, 22, and Kalli M. Krumroy, 23, were arrested Nov. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Workman was arrested on a Pettis County warrant. Krumroy was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operator’s license.
Taquoria R. Carpenter, 18, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Clark streets. Carpenter was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction and a charge of driving without a valid operator’s license.
Gerald W. Lowry, 50, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Franklin Street. Lowry was arrested on charges of failure to obey an officer and possession of marijuana.
Tyray D. Turner, 38, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Lakeview Drive. Turner was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant, a Johnson County warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
