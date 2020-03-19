Vickie S. Netz, 51; Chastity N. Vannoy, 40; Kay L. Blackburn, 47; Logan A. Bechhold, 18; Anthoni W. Stewart, 29; and Jeremy W. Tate, 39, were arrested Jan. 22 when detectives and SWAT served a search warrant in the 700 block of North Holden Street. Netz was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vannoy was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/heroin and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Blackburn was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bechhold was arrested on a Kansas State warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was arrested on Johnson County and Jackson County warrants. Tate was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael D. Brown, 23, was arrested Jan. 23 when officers responded to the report of a subject-initiated warrant service. Brown was arrested on two Kansas City, Missouri warrants.
Adam T. Ball, 41, and Samuel J. Seales, 33, were arrested Jan. 23 when SWAT served a narcotics search warrant in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Ball was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a Johnson County warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine. Seales was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan C. Buckhalter, 31, was arrested Jan. 24 on a Lafayette County warrant.
Sheldon V. Carter, 27, was arrested Jan. 24 when SWAT and Johnson County Sheriff deputies executed a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of Anderson Street. Carter was arrested on a probation and parole warrant and a charge of delivery of a controlled substance/ over 35 grams of marijuana.
Uzziah D. Lanigan, 29, was arrested Jan. 24 on a probation and parole warrant.
Melissa A. Rogers, 36 was arrested Jan. 24 when officers responded to the request for a keep-the-peace. Rogers was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Shane A. Duncan, 21, was arrested Jan. 24 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Grover Street. Duncan was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance, tail lights/reflectors required, driving while intoxicated and speeding 21 to 25 mph over the speed limit. Duncan was later arrested Jan. 25 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire Courtland streets. Duncan was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Shera Johnson-Oyervides, 39, was arrested Jan. 25 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Johnson-Oyervides was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of shoplifting.
Blaine A. Scholl, 18, was arrested Jan. 25 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Scholl was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Daniel R. Sunderman, 19, was arrested Jan. 25 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Sunderman was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Taylor D. Kopek, 21, was arrested Jan. 26 when officers conducted a traffic stop int he 100 block of South Holden Street. Kopek was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jamiyl L. Johnson, 43, was arrested Jan. 26 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 400 block of East Gay Street. Johnson was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and simple assault.
Gerald W. Lowry, 49, was arrested Jan. 26 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 400 block of Franklin Street. Lowry was arrested on a charge of disturbing private peace.
Hashir A. Rahman, 42, was arrested Jan. 27 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Samantha M. Richards, 25, was arrested Jan. 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Grover streets. Richards was arrested on a Benton County warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ridge U. Scott, 30, was arrested Jan. 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and North Street. Scott was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Jody J. Crane, 47, was arrested Jan. 28 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at Maguire and Young streets. Crane was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license, failure to yield right of way at unmarked intersection and no proof of insurance.
Mark A. Appleby, 49, was arrested Jan. 29 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Appleby was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Luke A. Crigger, 19, was arrested Jan. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Christopher streets. Crigger was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and defective equipment/headlights.
Elijah R. Lopez, 30, was arrested Jan. 30 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Aspen Way. Lopez was arrested on charges of simple domestic assault and property damage.
Johnathan Hutchings, 24, was arrested Jan. 30 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 400 block of East Clark Street. Hutchings was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Brandon A. Cannon, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Cannon was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended/revoked.
Jennifer K. Looney, 28, was arrested Jan. 31 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington and South streets. Looney was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Corey M. Overall, 39, was arrested Jan. 31 when officers responded to the report of threats in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Overall was arrested on charges of two counts of failure to obey an officer, property damage and assaulting an officer.
Koby T. Shaw, 19, and Thomas W. Shaw, 68, were arrested Feb. 1 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 400 block of Land Street. Koby Shaw was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas Shaw was arrested on a charge of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Julie M. Ledford, 37, was arrested Feb. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Zoll and Jefferson streets. Ledford was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked — second offence and possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn M. Dugan, 54, was arrested Feb. 1 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance int he 300 block of East North Street. Dugan was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Evan A. Franzen, 17, was arrested Feb. 2 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Franzen was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Cody E. Riordan, 19, was arrested Feb. 2 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 300 block of East Young Street. Riordan was arrested on charges of stealing and failure to obey an officer.
Ashley R. Bond, 34, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine.
Jerry Dodgen, 55, was arrested Feb. 4 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Dodgen was arrested on a Cole Camp warrant.
Marcia L. Lora, 47, was arrested Feb. 4 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 200 block of East Culton Street. Lora was arrested on Johnson County warrant and charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and third degree aggravated assault.
Brittney, R. Ingraham, 27, was arrested Feb. 5 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Ingraham was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Ally K. Waisner, 20; Gracie L. Graves, 20; and Audry S. Wenzl, 21, were arrested Feb. 6 when detectives and the Proactive Crime Unit served a narcotics search warrant in the 600 block of South Main Street. Waisner was arrested on charges of drugs — general, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, deliver of a controlled substance/over 35 grams of marijuana. Graves was arrested on charges of drugs — general, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Wenzl was arrested on charges of drugs — general, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance/ marijuana.
Nathan L. Collins, 56, was arrested Feb. 6 on a Johnson County warrant.
Larry E. Rodewald, 52, was arrested Feb. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Broad Street. Rodewald was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Steven A. Nannie, 47, and Lori S. Culver, 55, were arrested Feb. 7 when officers responded to the report of a a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Christopher Street. Nannie and Culver were each arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Phillip E. Dossett, 51; Donals J. Legleiter, 31; Rebecca L. Dull, 53; Dustin R. Hoag, 30; and Traci N. Gree, 28, were arrested Feb. 7 when officers served a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Dossett, was arrested in a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Legleiter was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and charges of drugs — general and possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine.Dull was arrested on charges of drugs — general and possession of a controlled substance/ opium. Hoag was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Green was arrested on two Johnson County warrants.
Jason L. Mullen, 18, was arrested Feb. 7 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Mullen was arrested on charges of shoplifting and minor in possession of alcohol.
Jennifer D. Mallicoat, 31, was arrested Feb. 10 after officers responded Feb. 6 to the report of a disturbance in the 600 block of South Maguire Street. Mallicoat was arrested on charges of trespassing and disturbing public peace.
Gregory R. Edwards, 37, was arrested Feb. 8 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Grover Street. Edwards was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Kevin M. Kamau, 30, was arrested Feb. 9 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Gay Street. Kamau was arrested on a charge of obstructing process, failure to obey an officer, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.
Sondra J. Sigmund, 45, was arrested Feb. 9 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Sigmund was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Travis D. Dempsey, 28, was arrested Feb. 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Maguire Street. Dempsey was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
William M. Calhoon, 52, was arrested Feb. 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Gay and Mitchell streets. Calhoon was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Nathan M. Griffis, 36, was arrested Feb. 12 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Griffis was arrested on a Gladstone warrant.
Regina R. Richards, 48, was arrested Feb. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop at eastbound Highway 50 and PCA Road. Richards was arrested on a Higginsville warrant.
Malina R. Frazee, 22 and Nichoas J. Jakobe, 20, were arrested Feb. 13 when officers and Johnson County Sheriff's officers served a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of Shotwell Street. Frazee was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Jakobe was arrestd on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery o f a controlled substance.
Sheldon A. Payne, 21, was arrested Feb. 13 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 800 block of Meadowbrook. Payne was arrested on a charge of domestic assault - simple.
Mila G. Saettone, 18, and Wijae W. Brown, 43, were arrested Feb. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stopat Deefield Drive and Pine Street. Saettone was arrested on charges of false impersonation and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hector J. Acevedo, 42, was arrested Feb. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Acevedo was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended/revoked.
Marvin E. Rozell, Jr., 40, was arrested Feb. 15 when officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Ming Street. Rozell was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Christian M. Coyne, 23, was arrested Feb. 15 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 900 block of E. Market Street. Coyne was arrested on charges of domestic assault.
Jessica L. Dunlap, 26, and Carolyn D. Collins, 25, were arrested Feb. 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Maguire Street. Dunlap was arrested on two Lee Summit warrants. Collins was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Angela K. Frye, 31, was arrested Feb. 16 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 100 block of Cedar Court. Frye was arrested on a charge of domestic assault - simple.
Alden J. Harding, 21; Gary A. McKinsey, 19; and Gunnar A. Zaremba, 17, were arrested Feb. 16 when University of Central Missouri Department of Public Safety officers conducted a traffic stop at South and South Washington streets. Harding was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance/ barbiturate. McKinsey and Zaremba were each arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Andrea Rene, 21, was arrested Feb. 16 on a Johnson County warrant.
Jason S. Carrender, 35, was arrested Feb. 17 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and South Maguire streets. Carrender was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
