Wesley J. Romans, 25, was arrested Jan. 11 when officers conducted a subject check in the 700 block of North Maguire Street. Romans was arrested on two probation and parole violation warrants.
Conner Benston, 21, was arrested Jan. 12 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Washington Street. Benston was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Nakayla R. Jeffries, 21, was arrested Jan. 12 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Jeffries was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Cody A. Moody, 31, was arrested Jan. 12 on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Kevin R. Caldwell, 50, was arrested Jan. 13 on a Henry County warrant.
Alexander B. Seeley, 31, was arrested Jan. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Ridgeview Drive. Seeley was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Trevor C. Thompson, 29, was arrested Jan. 13 on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Jared T. Parsons, 27, was arrested Jan. 13 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 200 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Parsons was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Clarence J. Peacock, 41, was arrested Jan. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Main and Clark streets. Peacock was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Joshua E. Brumble, 40, was arrested Jan. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Broad streets. Brumble was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Brandon R. Harrison, 36, was arrested Jan. 14 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Harrison was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Randy D. Quick, 57, was arrested Jan. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Montserrat Park Road and Ridgeview Drive. Quick was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Allison A. Mueller, 24, was arrested Jan. 15 after officers responded Dec. 6 to the report of shoplifting in the 100 block of North Holden Street. Mueller was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Levi Q. Roby, 22, was arrested Jan. 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Maguire Street. Roby was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
David W. Crowell, 35, was arrested Jan. 15 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Crowell was arrested on Clinton County warrant.
Manson Josha, 21, was arrested Jan. 16 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Anderson Street. Josha was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Tyra L. Harris, 21, was arrested Jan. 16 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision at West South and South Warren streets. Harris was arrested on a charge of drivin without a valid operators license.
Ryan M. Schmick, 26, was arrested Jan. 16 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Pine Street. Schmick was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended/revoked.
Maria C. Hartnagel, 20, was arrested Jan. 17 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and South Street. Hartnagel was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Victoria N. Holden, 35, was arrested Jan. 17 when officers responded to the report of dogs running at large in the 700 block of Broad Street. Holden was arrested on a charge of dogs running at large.
Randall L. Winter, 54, was arrested Jan. 18 on a probation and parole warrant.
Elijah R. Lopez, 17, was arrested Jan. 19 when officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Aspen Way. Lopez was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm/projectiles prohibited and aggravated domestic assault.
Ali K. Alhejab, 20, was arrested Jan. 19 when officers observed a subject urinating on a fence near the 100 block of Marshall Street. Alhejab was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and urinating in public.
Maison M. Devries, 21, was arrested Jan. 19 when officers responded to the report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Devries was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Teven R. Storm, 23, was arrested Jan. 19 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 1100 block of Anderson Street. Storm was arrested on a charge of second degree assault.
Dillon R. Martin, 26, was arrested Jan. 19 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Martin was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Desiree M. Dodgen, 31, was arrested Jan. 20 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Kelly J. Walden, 36, and Jeremy L. Robinson, 37, were arrested Jan. 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington and Pine streets. Walden was arrested on a probation and parole warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine. Robinson was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Nathan L. Collins, 56, was arrested Jan. 20 when officers responded to the shoplifting in the 700 block of North Charles Street. Collins was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Brandon R. Dulin, 27, was arrested Jan. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Young Street. Dulin was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Da’Markco Hickmon, 24, was arrested Jan. 21 when officers conducted a subject check at Holden and Market streets. Hickmon was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Jeffrey Flowers, 23, was arrested Jan. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 30 block of West South Street. Flowers was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vickie S. Netz, 51; Chastity N. Vannoy, 40; Kay L. Blackburn, 47; Logan A. Bechhold, 18; Anthoni W. Stewart, 29; and Jeremy W. Tate, 39, were arrested Jan. 22 when detectives and SWAT served a search warrant in the 700 block of North Holden Street. Netz was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vannoy was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/heroin and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Blackburn was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bechhold was arrested on a Kansas State warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was arrested on Johnson County and Jackson County warrants. Tate was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emma J. Douthitt, 20, was arrested Jan. 23 when officers responded to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Douthitt was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Liam M. Schatzer, 20, was arrested Jan. 23 when officers responded to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Schatzer was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Bobby A. Bryant, 20, was arrested Jan. 23 when officers responded to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Bryant was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Michael D. Brown, 23, was arrested Jan. 23 when officers responded to the report of a subject-initiated warrant service. Brown was arrested on two Kansas City, Missouri warrants.
Adam T. Ball, 41, and Samuel J. Seales, 33, were arrested Jan. 23 when SWAT served a narcotics search warrant in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Ball was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a Johnson County warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine. Seales was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan C. Buckhalter, 31, was arrested Jan. 24 on a Lafayette County warrant.
Sheldon V. Carter, 27, was arrested Jan. 24 when SWAT and Johnson County Sheriff deputies executed a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of Anderson Street. Carter was arrested on a probation and parole warrant and a charge of delivery of a controlled substance/ over 35 grams of marijuana.
Uzziah D. Lanigan, 29, was arrested Jan. 24 on a probation and parole warrant.
Melissa A. Rogers, 36 was arrested Jan. 24 when officers responded to the request for a keep-the-peace. Rogers was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Shane A. Duncan, 21, was arrested Jan. 24 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Grover Street. Duncan was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance, tail lights/reflectors required, driving while intoxicated and speeding 21 to 25 mph over the speed limit. Duncan was later arrested Jan. 25 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire Courtland streets. Duncan was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Shera Johnson-Oyervides, 39, was arrested Jan. 25 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Johnson-Oyervides was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of shoplifting.
Blaine A. Scholl, 18, was arrested Jan. 25 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Scholl was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Daniel R. Sunderman, 19, was arrested Jan. 25 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Sunderman was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Taylor D. Kopek, 21, was arrested Jan. 26 when officers conducted a traffic stop int he 100 block of South Holden Street. Kopek was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jamiyl L. Johnson, 43, was arrested Jan. 26 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 400 block of East Gay Street. Johnson was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and simple assault.
Gerald W. Lowry, 49, was arrested Jan. 26 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 400 block of Franklin Street. Lowry was arrested on a charge of disturbing private peace.
Hashir A. Rahman, 42, was arrested Jan. 27 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Samantha M. Richards, 25, was arrested Jan. 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Grover streets. Richards was arrested on a Benton County warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ridge U. Scott, 30, was arrested Jan. 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and North Street. Scott was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Jody J. Crane, 47, was arrested Jan. 28 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at Maguire and Young streets. Crane was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license, failure to yield right of way at unmarked intersection and no proof of insurance.
Mark A. Appleby, 49, was arrested Jan. 29 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Appleby was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Luke A. Crigger, 19, was arrested Jan. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Christopher streets. Crigger was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and defective equipment/headlights.
Elijah R. Lopez, 30, was arrested Jan. 30 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Aspen Way. Lopez was arrested on charges of simple domestic assault and property damage.
Johnathan Hutchings, 24, was arrested Jan. 30 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 400 block of East Clark Street. Hutchings was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Brandon A. Cannon, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Cannon was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended/revoked.
Jennifer K. Looney, 28, was arrested Jan. 31 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington and South streets. Looney was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Corey M. Overall, 39, was arrested Jan. 31 when officers responded to the report of threats in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Overall was arrested on charges of two counts of failure to obey an officer, property damage and assaulting an officer.
Koby T. Shaw, 19, and Thomas W. Shaw, 68, were arrested Feb. 1 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 400 block of Land Street. Koby Shaw was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas Shaw was arrested on a charge of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Julie M. Ledford, 37, was arrested Feb. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Zoll and Jefferson streets. Ledford was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked — second offence and possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn M. Dugan, 54, was arrested Feb. 1 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance int he 300 block of East North Street. Dugan was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Evan A. Franzen, 17, was arrested Feb. 2 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Franzen was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Cody E. Riordan, 19, was arrested Feb. 2 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 300 block of East Young Street. Riordan was arrested on charges of stealing and failure to obey an officer.
Ashley R. Bond, 34, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine.
Jerry Dodgen, 55, was arrested Feb. 4 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Dodgen was arrested on a Cole Camp warrant.
Marcia L. Lora, 47, was arrested Feb. 4 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 200 block of East Culton Street. Lora was arrested on Johnson County warrant and charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and third degree aggravated assault.
Brittney, R. Ingraham, 27, was arrested Feb. 5 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Ingraham was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
