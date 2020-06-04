Payton, L. Ritter, 20, was arrested Feb. 21 after officers responded Jan. 4 to the report of a fictitious ID in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Ritter was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Austin L. Schumacher, 24, was arrested Feb. 21 on a Johnson County warrant.
Mick J. Fitzgerald, 18, and Dylan S. Brown, 19, were arrested Feb. 21 when detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of West Young Street. Fitzgerald was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Brown was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana.
Eric L. Cannon, 41, was arrested Feb. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Holden Street. Cannon was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated — drugs.
Brendan A. Bockhorst, 22, was arrested Feb. 23 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington and Madison streets. Bockhorst was arrested on on a charge of driving while intoxicated — liquor.
Brandon M. Williams, 23, was arrested Feb. 23 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Pine Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of weapons.
Richard K. Bruhn, 33, was arrested Feb. 24 on a Pettis County and Knob Noster warrants.
Stephaine Washington, 43, was arrested Feb. 24 when officers responded to the report of fraud past occurred Feb. 18 in the 800 block of Prairie Hill Drive. Washington was arrested on charges of stealing less than $750 — all other larceny and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
Samantha W. Lane, 37, was arrested Feb. 24 when officers responded to the report of a subject refusing to leave in the 500 block of North Ridgeview Drive. Lane was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Joanne E. Goeth, 59, was arrested Feb. 24 on a a probation and parole warrant.
Timothy T. White, 34, was arrested Feb. 24 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 600 block of Burkarth Road. White was arrested on a Higginsville warrant.
Eric T. Harrison, 49, was arrested Feb. 24 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Ryan M. Gilbertson, 25,was arrested Feb. 25 when officers responded to the report of gunshots heard in the 700 block of East Hale Lake Road. Gilbertson was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging firearm, hurling missile at, into or upon bus. Gilbertson was later arrested the same day when officers responded to the report of threats in the 400 block of Eighth Street. Gilbertson was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of order of protection for adult — first offense, unlawful use of weapon — exhibiting and third degree assault — simple. Gilbertson was later arrested when officers contacted a subject with an active BOLO in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Gilbertson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Travis D. Dempsey, 28, was arrested Feb. 24 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North College and East Market streets. Dempsey was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked and tail lights/reflectors required.
James C. Cheffen, 36, was arrested Feb. 25 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 800 block of North College Street. Cheffen was arrested on an Independence warrant and a Jackson County warrant.
Mastin P. W. Rains, 17, was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of assaulting an officers/simple/ hands/fists/feet and minor in possession of alcohol.
Daniel J. Netz, 50, was arrested Feb. 26 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Zachary E. Parcel, 23, was arrested Feb. 26 when officers responded to the request for agency assist in the 400 block of Jackson Street. Parcel was arrested possession of drugs/marijuana.
Da’zahnea A. Roberson, 17, was arrested Feb. 26 when officers responded to the report of dogs running at large. Roberson was arrested on a charge of dogs running at large.
Brandon I. Turner, 23, was arrested Feb. 27 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Zoll Street. Turner was arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated — liquor and driving while suspended/revoked.
James E. Burrows, 31, and Eugene H. Tucker, 24, were arrested Feb. 27 when Johnson County and Warrensburg SWAT and Narcotics detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of South Marr Drive. Burrows was arrested on charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon — possess weapons felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance/ over 35 grams marijuana. tucker was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duane A. Crawford, 45, was arrested Feb. 27 on a Henry County warrant.
Brian P. Talbert, 48, was arrested Feb. 27 on a probation and parole warrant.
Jeffrey A. Key, 39, was arrested Feb. 27 when officers responded to the request for a check the well-being in the 400 block of East Young Street. Key was arrested on a probation and parole warrant and charges of false impersonation and resisting or interfering with arrest.
Aaron C. Baker, 22, was arrested Feb. 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Pine Street. Baker was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jacqueline L. Eaton, 32, was arrested Feb. 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance/dangerous drugs.
Samantha M. Richards, 25, was arrested Feb. 29, when officers conducted a traffic stop at North College and East Russell streets. Richards was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Dillon M. Smith, 27, was arrested Feb. 29 when officers responded to the report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident in the at Cooper and Maguire streets. Smith was arrested on charges of failure to yield right of way street yield sign and driving while suspended/revoked.
Shelby N. Harr, 21, was arrested March 1 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting past occurred Feb. 25 in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Harr was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Kameron T. Key, 23, was arrested Feb. 29 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 600 block of East Young Street. Key was arrested on a charge of selling/supplying liquor to a minor.
Heidi R. Wheeler, 38, was arrested Feb. 29 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 300 block of East Russell Ave. Wheeler was arrested on a charge of selling/supplying liquor to a minor.
Emily A. Schmitz, 21, was arrested Feb. 29 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 900 block of Simpson Drive. Schmitz was arrested on a charge of selling/supplying liquor to a minor.
Ashley R. Bond, 34, was arrested Feb. 29 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Railroad streets. Bond was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas F. Bennett, 26, was arrested Feb. 29 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check 700 block of North Maguire Street. Bennett was arrested on a charge of selling/supplying liquor to a minor.
Billy C. Krewson, 30, was arrested Feb. 29 when officers conducted a vehicle check in the 100 block of East Culton Street. Krewson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant and a charge of possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine.
Tayber R. Deroin, 25, and Christopher J. Mahon, 47, were arrested Feb. 29 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Derion was arrested on a charge of selling/supplying liquor to a minor. Mahon was arrested on a charge of bars — allowing someone under 21 to enter.
Alison M. Green, 20, was arrested March 1 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Green was arrested on a charge of bars — allowing someone under 21 to enter.
Richard T. Beaulieu-Plona, 35, was arrested March 2 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Travis M. Gutridge, 39, was arrested March 2 on a Johnson County warrant.
Derek D. Voss, 33, was arrested March 2 on a Pleasant Hill warrant.
Patrick E. Bell, 19, was arrested March 2 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Culton Street. Bell was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
David S. Miller, 36, was arrested March 3 on a probation and parole warrant.
Elijah R. Lopez, 17, was arrested March 3 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 500 block of Aspen Way. Lopez was arrested on a charge of assault simple.
Rebecca Clement, 32, was arrested March 3 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 1300 block of South Maguire Street. Clement was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Felix V. Knoche, 18, was arrested March 4 when WPD detectives, University of Central Missouri Public Safety detectives and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a narcotics search warrant in the 600 block of South Washington Street. Knoche was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.dangerous drugs.
Evarsto Garcia, 42, was arrested March 5 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Garcia was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Nikolas Hainen-Fowler, 22, was arrested March 6 when officers responded to the report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 600 block of West Gay Street. Hainen-Fowler was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Tiffeny S. Lanigan, 44, was arrested March 6 on a probation and parole warrant.
Kwesi D. Bell, 44, was arrested March 6 when officers assault in the 700 block of Burlington Road. Bell was arrested on a charge of domestic assault — simple.
Iquetta B. Gaines, 26, was arrested March 7 on a Blue Springs warrant.
James R. Duncan, 62, was arrested March 7 when officers responded to the request from the City Collector that a summons be issued in the 500 block of East young Street. Duncan was arrested on a charge of sell, trade, conduct business without business license.
Eric T. Harrison, 49, was arrested March 8 when officers conducted a building check in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Harrison was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Chad W. Dunkin, 48, and Wayne T. Lion, 38, were arrested March 8 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 1000 block of Deer Run Drive. Dunkin and Lion were each arrested on charges of second degree burglary — theft from building.
Kennedy Russell, 34, and Trinity A. Bolton were arrested March 8 when officers responded to a 911 call. Russell was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and obstructing process. Bolton was arrested on an Independence warrant and a charge of obstructing process.
Brandon L. Martin, 30, was arrested March 9 on a probation and parole warrant.
Kieyenriayel R. Gibson, 18, was arrested March 9 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Hale Lake Road and Holden Street. Gibson was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
David E. Bradshaw, 52, was arrested March 10 when officers conducted a vehicle check in the 200 block of East Culton Street. Bradshaw was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and a charge of obstructing process.
Dallas C. Perkins, 32, was arrested March 10 on a Benton County warrant.
Matthew J. Brooks, 32, was arrested March 11 after officers responded Jan. 17 to the report of stealing in the 200 block of East Young Street. Brooks was arrested on charges of stealing — theft from building and second degree property damage.
Matthew Brooks, 32, was arrested March 11 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of MOPAC Alley. Brooks was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
Christopher McCallister, 43, was arrested March 11 when officers responded to the report of an unresponsive person in the 900 block of North College Street. McCallister was arrested on a Pettis County warrant.
Brandon L. Flournoy, 23, was arrested March 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and Charles streets. Flournoy was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license, possession of drug paraphernalia and tail light/reflectors required.
Eric T. Harrison, 49, was arrested March 11 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Harrison was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Christopher Oltjenbruns, 34, was arrested March 11 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the North Mitchell and East Gay streets. Oltjenbruns was arrested on a Pettis County warrant and a Jackson County warrant and charges of driving while intoxicated — liquor and driving while suspended/revoked.
Kaitlyn J. Peters, 30, was arrested March 12 when officers conducted a traffic stop at East Market and North Maguire streets. Peters was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant, two Henry County warrants and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Brandon L. Martin, 30, was arrested March 12 on a Lafayette County warrant.
Phillip M. Jenkins, 34, was arrested March 12 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 200 block of East Oak Street. Jenkins was arrested on a charge of domestic assault — intimidation.
Zavonte D. Green, 19, was arrested March 13 after officers responded March 8 to the report of an under-age subject in a liquor establishment in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Green was arrested on charges of bars — entering under 21 in certain liquor establishments and trespassing. Green was later arrested the same day when officers responded to the report of an under-age subject in a liquor establishment in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Green was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and bars — entering under 21 in certain liquor establishments.
Mariah R. Rudy, 21, was arrested March 13 when the Proactive Crimes Division, the Johnson County Narcotics Unit and the Johnson County and Warrensburg SWAT team served a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of Grover Street. Rudy was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance/over 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance/cocaine.
Ashley M. Hunzinger, 34, was arrested March 15 when officers responded to the report of noise complaint in the 200 block of Summer Place. Hunzinger was arrested on a charge of disturbing public peace.
Walter E. Long, 40, was arrested March 16 when officers responded to the report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 700 block of North Warren Street. Long was arrested when Greenwood Police officers located the vehicle in Greenwood. Long was arrested on a charge of stealing — motor vehicle/water/aircraft.
Kaleb M. Cramer, 21, was arrested March 17 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Cramer was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Richard E. Longo III, 34, was arrested March 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Holden Street and railroad tracks. Longo was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Christian Rodriguez, 23, was arrested March 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated — liquor.
Marcus C. Balthrope, 38, was arrested March 18 on a St. Clair County warrant.
Dontale J. Grant, 26, was arrested March 19 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Anderson Street. Grant was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Daylen A. Wells, 20, and Alexis N. Kennedy, 21, were arrested March 22 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 200 block of East Young Street. Wells was arrested on two Johnson County warrants. Kennedy was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and private property damage.
Anthony D. Hillsman, 48, was arrested March 24 when officers responded to the report of suspicious persons in the 400 block of Eighth Street. Hillsman was arrested on two probation and parole warrants and a Warrensburg warrant.
Anthony E. Lassiter, 36, was arrested March 26 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision at Maguire and Grover Street. Lassiter was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Savannah L. Omalley, 18, was arrested March 28 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 200 block of East Cleveland Street. Omalley was arrested a charge of domestic assault — simple.
Daniel J. Hogan, 31, was arrested March 28 when officers responded to the request for assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of S.E. 235 Road. Hogan was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Brandon L. Martin, 30, was arrested March 28 when officers responded to the report of a subject cussing at teenagers outside in the 600 block of Burkarth Road. Martin was arrested on a Lafayette County warrant.
William L. Wells, 36, was arrested March 31 when officers responded to the report of subjects drinking outside a business in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Wells was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Wells was later arrested April 4 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Wells was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Malik J. Levine, 24, and Keith O. Collins Jr., 24, were arrested April 2 and Nicholas D. Levine, 23, was arrested April 25 when officers conducted a traffic stop April 2 at Maguire and North streets. Malik Levine was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Collins was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of possession of drugs. Nicholas Levine was arrested on charges of false impersonation, forgery and possession of marijuana. Nicholas Levine was later arrested April 25 when officers responded to the report of subjects brandishing firearms in the 800 block of North Holden Street. Nicholas Levine was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault pursuant to subdivisions 1, 2, 4, 5 — intimidation; false impersonation; and unlawful use of weapon — exhibiting.
Sheldon R. Brown, 24, and Steven M. Smith, 25, were arrested April 4 when officers observed a vehicle driven by a subject matching the description of a burglary suspect in the 500 block of West Clark Street. Two subjects fled on food at Northwest 115 Road and Northwest 361 Road and were later apprehended. Brown was arrested on charges of violation of quarantine/conceal a case of infectious disease/remove quarantine notice, resisting or interfering with arrest/ detention/stop and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was arrested on a Henry County warrant, Benton County warrant and Dallas County warrant and on charges of unlawful use of weapon — subsection 11 — possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, possession of controlled substance/amphetamine, violation of quarantine/conceal a case of infectious disease/remove quarantine notice, resisting or interfering with arrest/ detention/stop and driving while license suspended/revoked — second offence.
Anthony E. Lassiter, 36, was arrested April 5 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 600 block of North Maguire Street. Lassiter was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance, driving without a valid operators license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Austin L. Andrews, 19, was arrested April 6 when officers responded to the report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 600 block of Lakeview Drive. Andrews was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Merrah S. Harris, 23, was arrested April 6 when officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision at Washington and South streets. Harris was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Deana L. Davis, 51, was arrested April 8 after officers responded March 25 to the report of property damage in the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. Davis was arrested on charges of trespass of motor vehicles and private property damage.
Charles W. Norton, 33, was arrested April 8 after officers responded April 4 to the report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Ash Court. Norton was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree harassment, violation of order of protection for adult — fist offense and second degree burglary.
Dustin D. L. Perkins, 31, was arrested April 8 when officers responded to the report of a known subject in the 500 block of West Young Street. Perkins was arrested on a Pettis County warrant and a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Kaleb T. Krumroy, 28, was arrested April 10 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Krumroy was arrested on a charge of second degree domestic assault.
Jacob R. Stagl, 35, was arrested April 11 on a probation and parole warrant.
Johnathan Hutchings, 24, was arrested April 14 when officers responded to the report of a subject going through a private dumpster in the 400 block of Ming Street. Hutchings was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Selena Toole, 20, was arrested April 14 when officers responded to the report of three subjects in a unoccupied residence in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Toole was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Travis D. Dempsey, 28, and Carolyn R. Reeves-Neher, 27, were arrested April 15 when officers conducted a vehicle and subject check in the 600 block of East Young Street. Dempsey was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked. Reeves-Neher was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
Adam L. Kettle, 43, was arrested April 15 when officers responded to the report of a domestic argument in the 400 block of East Russell Avenue. Kettle was arrested on a Pettis County warrant.
Delana R. Frazier, 24, was arrested April 20 after Proactive Crime Unit detectives and SWAT served a search warrant in the 700 block of North Holden Street. Frazier was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Frazier was later arrested April 20 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 200 block of 200 block of Furmeson Street. Frazier was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine.
Harshit Patni, 40, was arrested April 18 when officers responded to the report of a single vehicle collision in the 100 block of East Hale Lake Road. Patni was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Ladonna M. Roberson, 51, was arrested April 18 on a Jackson county warrant.
Jimmy A. Guzman, 20, and Camila Virgen, 19, was arrested April 19 when officers responded to the report of the odor of marijuana in the 500 block of McGoodwin Street. Guzman was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. Virgen was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine.
August W. Shull, 22, was arrested April 19 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Maguire Street. Shull was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Dalton L. Richey, 23, was arrested April 20 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 200 block of East Culton Street. Richey was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated — liquor.
Anthony E. Lassiter, 36, was arrested April 21 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Lassiter was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance, driving without a drivers license in possession and improper registration.
Kyle W. Kleitz, 29, was arrested April 23 when officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East Hale Lake Road. Kleitz was arrested on charges of property damage, simple assault and domestic assault.
Uzziah D. Lanigan, 29, was arrested April 23 when officers responded to the domestic assault in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Lanigan was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Dionte Roberson, 20, was arrested April 23 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Ethan Zeikle, 20, was arrested April 23 when officers responded to the report of the smell of marijuana in the 200 block of East Culton Street. Zeikle was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina Leimkuehler, 61, was arrested April 24 after officers responded March 28 to the report of stealing in the 700 block of Hickory Street. Leimkuehler was arrested on a charge of stealing from a building.
Brionne A. Byers, 21, was arrested April 24 after officers responded April 23 to the report of assault in the 100 block of Grover Street. Byers was arrested on charges of violate quarantine/conceal a case of infectious disease/remove quarantine notice, unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting and first degree domestic assault.
Jasmine Almestica, 21, and Daquon W. Cole, 21, were arrested April 27 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Almestica was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Cole was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and shoplifting.
Jeffrey A. Kinner, 37, was arrested April 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Hale Lake Road. Kinner was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Samantha M. Richards, 25, and Kevin R. Payne, 29, were arrested April 29 after officers responded April 25 to the report of stealing in the 700 block of South Washington Street. Richards was arrested on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Payne was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense, stealing — theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/deit device.
Brian T. Ellis-Freer, 44, was arrested April 29 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Monterrat Park Road and Parkway Drive. Ellis-Freer was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin R. Hoag, 30, was arrested April 29 when officers observed a subject swinging a long fixed-blade knife at South Maguire Street and Grant Street. Hoag was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Darvin T. Lessoy, 25, was arrested April 30 when officers responded to the report of several subjects trying to instigate fights in the 600 block of East Russell Avenue. Lessoy was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
David E. Bradshaw, 52, was arrested May 4 when officers responded to a separate incident in the 200 block of Furmeson Street. Bradshaw was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Breonea N. Martin, 30, and Tyler J. Sorrell, 24, were arrested May 5 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 1000 block of West Gay Street. Martin was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction. Sorrell was arrested on on a warrant in another jurisdiction and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from out of state and possession of a controlled substance/dangerous drugs.
Jared T. Parsons, 27, was arrested May 5 on charges of trespassing and private property damage.
Dennis Brown, 58, was arrested May 6 when officers responded to the report of an unconscious subject in the 500 block of Christopher Street. Brown was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated — liquor.
Anthony R. Williams, 39, was arrested May 6 when officers responded to the report of a subject slamming fists on cars in the 100 block of Grant Drive. Williams was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Ora L. Beebe, 46, was arrested May 6 when officers responded to the report of an aggressive animal in the 200 block of North Second Street. Beebe was arrested on a charge of dogs running at large.
Michelle L. Young, 2, was arrested May 7 after officers responded April 28 to the report of shoplifting in the 200 block of East Young Street. Young was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Young and Cody L. Holloway were later arrested May 7 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 600 block of North Maguire Street. Young was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant. Holloway was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Julia Ridley, 33, was arrested May 11 after officers responded May 2 to the report of a hit and run vehicle collision in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Ridley was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
William C. Malloy, 29, and Emily K. Heim, 24, were arrested May 10 when officers responded to the report of a disconnected 911 call in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Malloy and Heim were each arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Jason K. Crowell, 38, was arrested May 10 when officers responded to the report of an animal bite in the 1000 block of Chelsea Court. Crowell was arrested on charges of dogs running at large and vicious dogs.
Kaitlyn J. Peters, 30, was arrested May 12 after officers responded May 8 to the report of stealing in the 200 block of East Young Street. Peters was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Anthony S. Duddridge, 26, was arrested May 13 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 200 block of East Culton Street. Duddridge was arrested on a a charge of simple assault.
Adam L. Warren, 26, was arrested May 13 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 700 block of East Culton Street. Warren was arrested on a charge of violation of order of protection for adult - first offense.
Lea'ana Punipuao, 31, was arrested May 16 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Punipuao was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of obstructing process.
Sparlow E. Jackson, 35, was arrested May 17 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 100 block of Broad Street. Jackson was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of second degree assault.
John T. Benton, 33, was arrested May 16 when officers responded to the report of a subject asking people for drugs in the 200 block of East Young Street. Benton was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Jessica F. Carney, 26, was arrested May 17 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. Carney was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Desiree M. Baker, 37, was arrested May 18 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 1000 block of Anderson Street. Baker was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked and simple assault.
Mila G. Saettone, 18, and Rachel L. Poe, 33, were arrested May 18 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Grover Street. Saettone was arrested on a probation and parole violations warrant. Poe was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance/dangerous drugs, violation of order of protection for adult - second degree and property damage - second degree.
Tyray D. Turner, 19, and Heather N. Lion, 40, were arrested May 19 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Turner was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree trespassing. Lion was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
April M. Frazier, 38, was arrested May 20 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Frazier was arrested on a charge of false police report.
Cody A. Moody, 32, was arrested May 20 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 800 block of Vest Drive. Moody was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Kimberly J. Stewart, 25, and Derek D. Voss, 33, were arrested May 20 when officers responded to the report of a business alarm. Stewart was arrested on charges of stealing - less than $750 - theft from building and second degree burglary. Voss was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing - less than $750 - theft from building and second degree burglary.
