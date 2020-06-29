Payton, L. Ritter, 20, was arrested Feb. 21 after officers responded Jan. 4 to the report of a fictitious ID in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Ritter was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Austin L. Schumacher, 24, was arrested Feb. 21 on a Johnson County warrant.
Mick J. Fitzgerald, 18, and Dylan S. Brown, 19, were arrested Feb. 21 when detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of West Young Street. Fitzgerald was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Brown was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana.
Eric L. Cannon, 41, was arrested Feb. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Holden Street. Cannon was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated — drugs.
Brendan A. Bockhorst, 22, was arrested Feb. 23 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington and Madison streets. Bockhorst was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated — liquor.
Brandon M. Williams, 23, was arrested Feb. 23 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Pine Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of weapons.
Richard K. Bruhn, 33, was arrested Feb. 24 on a Pettis County and Knob Noster warrants.
Stephaine Washington, 43, was arrested Feb. 24 when officers responded to the report of fraud past occurred Feb. 18 in the 800 block of Prairie Hill Drive. Washington was arrested on charges of stealing less than $750 — all other larceny and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
Samantha W. Lane, 37, was arrested Feb. 24 when officers responded to the report of a subject refusing to leave in the 500 block of North Ridgeview Drive. Lane was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Joanne E. Goeth, 59, was arrested Feb. 24 on a probation and parole warrant.
Timothy T. White, 34, was arrested Feb. 24 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 600 block of Burkarth Road. White was arrested on a Higginsville warrant.
