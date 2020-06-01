Tyise N. Brown, 41, was arrested Feb. 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Mitchell Street. Brown was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Dustin H. McNutt, was arrested Feb. 19 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Washington and West Young Street. McNutt was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance, driving while suspended/revoked and defective equipment.
Summer Mills-Merrida, 24, was arrested Feb. 20 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 1200 block of North Highway 13. Mills-Merrida was arrested on a charge of stealing.
Nathan L. Collins, 56, was arrested Feb. 20 on two Johnson County warrants.
Chelsea D. Messina, 20, was arrested Feb. 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East East Gay Street. Messina was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
