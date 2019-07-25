Kyle W. Kleitz, 28, was arrested June 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at East Hale Lake Road and South Marr Street. Kleitz was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended /revoked.
Wesley A. Harrison, 27, was arrested July 1 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 200 block of East Cleveland Avenue. Harrison was arrested on a charge of stealing.
Chad E. Kolb, 49, was arrested July 1 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at North College and East Market streets. Kolb was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Deana L. Davis, 51, was arrested July 1 when officers responded to the report of a wanted person in the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. Davis was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Chelsie L. Garren, 31, was arrested July 1 on a Henry County probation violation warrant.
Roger L. Packham, 40, was arrested July 2 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue. Packham was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
James R. Duncan, 62, was arrested July 2 on two Caldwell County warrants.
Stephen T. Smith, 30, was arrested July 2 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Wilma J. South, 78, and Timothy M. Sowards, 49, were arrested July 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. South was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Sowards was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Tyler J. Spangler, 23, was arrested July 3 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 700 block of Anderson Street. Spangler was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
