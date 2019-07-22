Brady D. Franklin, 23, was arrested July 1 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Franklin was arrested on charges of property damage/ destruction/damage/vandalism.
Christopher A. Jones, 40, was arrested June 29 when officers responded to the report of animal abuse in the 200 block of E. Young Street. Jones was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction and a Warrensburg warrant.
Patrick E. Bell, 19, was arrested June 29 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 100 block of North Holden Street. Bell was arrested on charges of shoplifting.
Savannah M. Walters, 19, was arrested June 30 when officers responded to the report of attempted use of a fictitious ID. Walters was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Daley M. Shaw, 22, was arrested June 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Gay and Washington streets. Shaw was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Joann Simina, 29, was arrested June 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Culton streets. Simina was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Kyle W. Kleitz, 28, was arrested June 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at East Hale Lake Road and South Marr Street. Kleitz was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended /revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.