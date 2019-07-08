Joshua D. French, 34, was arrested June 24 after officers responded April 8 to the report of stealing in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. French was arrested on a charge of stealing.
Timothy S. Welch, 28, was arrested June 25 after officers responded June 14 to the report of harassment in the 800 block of Prairie Hill Drive. Welch was arrested on a charge of harassment.
Travis R. Ebeck, 39, was arrested June 25 after officers responded June 17 to the report of shoplifting in the 400 block of East Young Street. Ebeck was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Melissa A. Rogers, 36, was arrested June 18 on a charge of charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Christopher G. Ballowe, 42, was arrested June 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop at South and College streets. Ballowe was arrested on a charge of improper registration and drug paraphernalia/possession.
Francis Chaluisant, 42, was arrested June 19 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Kiontae D. Williams, 22, was arrested June 19 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North Holden Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kevin L. Kendall, 29, was arrested June 19 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Mulberry and Gay streets. Kendall was arrested on charges of improper registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph K. Nehemiah Matte, 26, was arrested June 19 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North Maguire Street. Nehemiah Matte was arrested on a charge of disturbing public peace.
Christopher M. Orr, 21, was arrested June 19 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Jessica N. Owens, 34, was arrested June 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Grover Street. Owens was arrested on Warrensburg warrant.
Kevin J. Bryant, 27, was arrested June 22 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 100 block of Pine Street. Bryant was arrested on a charge of assault. Bryant was later arrested the same day on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Joseph R. Peterson, 40, was arrested June 20 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Corbin C. Deterding, 20, was arrested June 20 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Sheleste A. Russell, 29, and Santana S. Davis, 34, were arrested June 20 when officers responded to the report of solicitors in the 500 block of Foster Lane. Russell and Davis were each arrested on a charge of soliciting without a city business license
Gonway Raymond, 33, was arrested June 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Market and Maynard streets. Raymond was arrested on charges of open container violation and driving while intoxicated.
Kaleb T. Krumroy, 27, was arrested June 22 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Shawn D. King, 39, was arrested June 24 when officers responded to the report of a violation of protection in the 600 block of Burkarth Road. King was arrested on charges of unlawful possession o fa firearm and violation of order of protection for adult.
Joshua I. Benson, 19, was arrested June 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop on Deerfield Drive near Deerfield Court. Benson was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Samantha R. Jones, 23, was arrested June 22 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 300 block of East Culton Street. Jones was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Shave A. Duncan, 20, was arrested June 22 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Cody S. Bartlett, 23, was arrested June 25 after officers responded June 24 to the report of stealing in the 600 block of East Young Street. Bartlett was arrested on a charge of stealing.
Marcia L. Lora, 46, was arrested June 24 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of Cooper Boulevard. Lora was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Daekwon C. Giles, 20, was arrested June 24 when officers responded to the report of an auto theft in the 500 block of North Ridgeview Drive. Giles was arrested on charges of stealing — $750 or more, larceny and stealing — motor vehicle.
Brandon C. Leavy, 28, was arrested June 24 on a probation and paroe violation warrant.
Christopher R. Ward, 24, was arrested June 25 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Christopher and Maguire streets. Ward was arrested on a charge of no proof of insurance, improper registration and driving while suspended/revoked. Ward was later arrested June 27 on a charge of driving while suspended.
Martez D. L. Barnum, 25, was arrested June 25 on a Johnson County warrant and a Cooper County warrant.
Ora L. Beebe, 45, was arrested June 25 on a probation and parole violations warrant.
Gabriella A. Baca, 19, was arrested June 25 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and East Russell Street. Baca was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Tyray D. Turner, 37, was arrested June 26 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Eighth Street. Turner was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Jacob E. Norman, 34, was arrested June 26 on two warrants in another jurisdiction.
Andrew D. Phoenix, 25, was arrested June 26 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Hidden Pines and West Pine streets. Phoenix was arrested on a two warrant in another jurisdiction.
Toni M. Brant, 52, and Michael S. Brant, were arrested June 26. Both Toni Brant and Michael Brant were arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Fahoone L. Manor Jr., 22, was arrested June 27 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Elliott D. Riedl, 23, was arrested June 27 on a warrant in anther jurisdiction.
