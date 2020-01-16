Gregory D. Amos, 24, was arrested Dec. 6 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 400 block of Grover Street. Amos was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Patrick E. Bell, 19, was arrested Dec. 7 when officers responded to the request for assistance in the 200 block of East Culton Street. Bell was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Johns W. Ballenger, 41, was arrested Dec. 7 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 500 block of Grover Street. Ballenger was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Hashir A. Rahman, 42, was arrested Dec. 8 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Rahman was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Anthony D. Hillsman, 47, was arrested Dec. 9 when officers conducted a subject check in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Hillsman was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Richard G. Conner Jr., 40, was arrested Dec. 9 on a Johnson County warrant.
Dillion T. Wacker, 22, was arrested Dec. 9 when officers responded to the report of a subject urinating in public. Wacker was arrested on a charge of urinating in public.
Ashley R. Bond was arrested Dec. 12 after officers responded Oct. 10 to the report of stealing in the 800 block of Meadowbrook. Bond was arrested on a charge of stealing — $750 or more — all other larceny and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Bond was later arrested Dec. 12 after officers responded Nov. 11 to the report of stealing in the 200 block of Franklin Street. Bond was arrested on charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery and stealing — $750 or more — all other larceny.
Charles D. Stephens, 30, was arrested Dec. 10 after officers responded Dec. 5 to the report of shoplifting in the 700 block of North Charles Street. Stephens was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Rebecca L. Dull, 53, was arrested Dec. 11 after officers responded to the report of stealing from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of West Young Street. Dull was arrested on a charge of receiving/possessing stolen property.
Brandon R. Harrison, 36; Cynthia J. Biggs, 32; and Tyray D. Turner, 38, were arrested Dec. 10 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Harrison, Biggs and Turner were each arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Heather M. Young, 34, was arrested Dec. 10 on four Pleasant Hill warrants and two Peculiar warrants.
Joseph A. Markes, 34, was arrested Dec. 10 on two Independence warrants.
Cody A. Moody, 31, was arrested Dec. 11 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 200 block of West South Street. Moody was arrested on charges of drugs — general, careless and imprudent driving, possession of a controlled substance — opium, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, driving while intoxicated, driving while license suspended/revoked — second offence, possession of a controlled substance — cocaine and leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000.
Melinda L. Mouser, 37, was arrested Dec. 12 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and Hillcrest Drive. Mouser was arrested on a Boone County warrant and charges of defective equipment/signaling device and driving while suspended/revoked.
Sabian T. Post, 21, was arrested Dec. 13 when officers responded to the report of a vehicle on it’s side at West South and South Washington streets. Post was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Myron A. Parker, 20, was arrested Dec. 16 after officers responded Dec. 13 to the report of a noise complaint. Parker was arrested on a charge of disturbing public peace.
Joseph S. Lyles, 22, was arrested Dec. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Zoll and Swallow streets. Lyles was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and open container violation.
Justin D. Gonzalez, 23, was arrested Dec. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop at East South and South College streets. Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and speeding — 16 to 19 mph over the speed limit.
Punipuao Lea’ana, 30, was arrested Dec. 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Christopher Street. Lea’ana was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked. Lea’ana was later arrested Dec. 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Cleburn Street. Lea’ana was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Daniel J. Hogan, 31, and Madison R. Hogan, 27, were arrested Dec. 15 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 400 block of Anderson Street. Daniel Hogan and Madison Hogan were each arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Dustin L. Willouby, 32, was arrested Dec. 15 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Willouby was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Cody E. Riordan, 19, was arrested Dec. 18 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Riordan was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
Jennifer M. Murrow, 35, was arrested Dec. 17 when officers conducted a vehicle check in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Murrow was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and receiving stolen property.
Scott A. Tucker, 33, was arrested Dec. 17 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and Grover streets. Tucker was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Marcia L. Lora, 47, was arrested Dec. 17 when officers conducted a subject check in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Lora was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Brenden L. Delaney, 33, was arrested Dec. 17 when officers conducted a subject check at Charles and Grover streets. Delaney was arrested on a Johnson County warrant, two Independence warrants and a Blue Springs warrant and possession of marijuana.
Patricia N. Moore, 17, was arrested Dec. 17 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Moore was arrested on a Miller County warrant.
Allison M. Harrison, 39, was arrested Dec. 18 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Harrison was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Steven M. Cope, 46, was arrested Dec. 19 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Young Street. Cope was arrested on a Clinton warrant.
Anthony S. Duddridge, 26, was arrested Dec. 20 after officers responded Dec. 11 to the report of stealing in the 300 block of East Young Street. Duddridge was arrested on a charge of stealing — $750 or more — theft from building.
Jacob A. Callender, 22, was arrested Dec. 20 on a Johnson County warrant.
Lasha B. Gary, 30, was arrested Dec. 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Gay Street. Gary was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Michelle A. Cline, 47, was arrested Dec. 20 when officers responded to the report of a multiple-vehicle collision in the 400 block of North Maguire Street. Cline was arrested on charges of failure to obey signal light and driving while suspended/revoked.
