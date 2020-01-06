Ernest J. Stewart, 29, was arrested Nov. 20 on two Warrensburg warrants.
Kaleb T. Krumroy, 29, was arrested Nov. 20 when officers conducted a subject check in the 400 block of South Main Street. Krumroy was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Kayla D. Moore, 24, was arrested Nov. 20 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 700 block of East Clark Street. Moore was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked and improper backing.
Corbin M. Jones, 20, was arrested Nov. 21 after officers responded Oct. 12 to the report of a fictitious ID in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Jones was arrested on a charge of possession of fictitious/altered license.
Antione J. Higgins, 19; Justin D. Tindall, 18; Davion D. Swinney, 20; Michael R. Campbell, 19; Shawn M. Everett Jr., 19; and Devon L. Brasher, 19, were arrested Nov. 21 after officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and Maguire streets. Higgins, Tindall, Swinney, Campbell, Everett and Brasher were each arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Gene R. Latta, 65, was arrested Nov. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of North Maguire Street. Latta was arrested on two Cole County warrants.
Caleb S. Egbert, 29, was arrested Nov. 21 when officers responded to a follow-up on a separate incident in the 100 block of Hunt Street. Egbert was arrested on two Lee’s Summit warrants.
Jordan N. Davenport, 19, was arrested Nov. 21 when detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of Anderson Street. Davenport was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.
Eric J. Davis, 23, was arrested Nov. 21 when officers responded to the report of assault at Zoll and Clark streets. Davis was arrested on charges of fugitive from out of state and domestic assault.
Jordan Washington, 23; Zavonte D. Green, 19; and Joshua L. Williams, 26, were arrested Nov. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Washington and Williams were each arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Green was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Thomas E. Miller, 55, was arrested Nov. 22 when officers responded to the report o fa domestic disturbance int he 600 block of West Clark Street. Miller was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Ridge U. Scott, 30, was arrested Nov. 22 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at North Maguire and East Market streets. Scott was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to obey an officer, no proof of insurance and driving while suspended/revoked.
Christopher Thompson, 32, was arrested Nov. 25 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and Railroad streets. Thompson was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Alexander B. Seeley, 30, was arrested Nov. 25 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Seeley was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Andrea N. Campbell, 28, was arrested Nov. 26 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 200 block of East Young Street. Campbell was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
Noah O. Lipham, 18, was arrested Nov. 26 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 600 block of East Young Street. Lipham was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Brandon D. Williams, 23, was arrested Nov. 26 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Clark Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Cody E. Riordan, 19, was arrested Nov. 27 after officers responded Sept. 5 to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Riordan was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Riordan was later arrested Nov. 27 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 400 block of Young Street. Riordan was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Ryan G. Adams, 27, was arrested Nov. 27 when officers responded to the report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 300 block of Christopher Street. Adams was arrested on charges of property damage, driving while suspended/revoked, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Jacob C. Pressly, 29, was arrested Nov. 27 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 200 block of East Gay Street. Pressly was arrested on two Johnson County warrants.
Stephanie D. Howell, 28, was arrested Dec. 2 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 700 block of East Culton Street. Howell was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Charles R. Curley, 38, was arrested Nov. 30 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 500 block of North Maguire Street. Curley was arrested on a charge of open container violation.
Andrew P. Madrid, 38, was arrested Nov. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Maguire and East Young streets. Madrid was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license and driving without a drivers license in possession.
Seth W. Hookey, 32, was arrested Dec. 1 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of East Culton Street. Hookey was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
William D. Moore, 31, was arrested Dec. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop at South Mitchell Streets and Tyler Ave. Moore was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony S. Duddridge, 26; David E. Bradshaw, 52, and Jennifer L. Giddens, 47, were arrested Dec. 1 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 500 block of Shotwell Street. Duddridge was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Bradshaw was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of trespassing. Giddens was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Elisabeth A. Kahube, 38, was arrested Dec. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Maguire and East Russell streets. Kahube was arrested on a Sugar Creek warrant and charges of failure to obey an oficer, driving while suspended/revoked, no proof of insurance, improper registration and speeding — 16 to 19 mph over the speed limit.
Misty M. Manning, 35, was arrested Dec. 2 when officers responded to the report of a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Water Street. Manning was arrested on a Lee’s Summit warrant and a Warrensburg warrant.
Zavonte D. Green,19, was arrested Dec. 3 on a charge of minor in possession.
Dewayne S. Boyett, 58, was arrested Dec. 3 when officers responded to the report stealing in the 100 block of South College Street. Boyett was arrested on two Independence warrants.
