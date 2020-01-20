Jocelynn L. Gayden, 21, was arrested Dec. 11 when officers responded to the report of theft in the 600 block of South Main Street. Gayden was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Donovan A. Alvarez, 24, was arrested Dec. 15 when officers responded to the report of a noise complaint in the 200 block of McGoodwin Street. Alvarez was arrested on two counts of disturbing private peace and failure to obey an officer.
Uzziah D. Lanigan, 29, was arrested Dec. 19 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Warren Street. Lanigan was arrested on charges of failure to yield right-of-way at an intersection, driving while intoxicated and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Raqueis C. McKoy, 21, was arrested Dec. 21 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 100 block of West Pine Street. McKoy was arrested on two charges of trespassing.
Sudhirnath Yenkarla Bala Krishna, 29, was arrested Dec. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop at South Mitchell and Jefferson streets. Yenkarla Bala Krishna was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Elijah L. Williams, 22, was arrested Dec. 21 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Williams was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Jared T. Parsons, 27, was arrested Dec. 22 when officers responded to the report trespassing the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Parsons was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Parsons was later arrested Dec. 24 after officers responded Dec. 23 to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Parsons was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Parsons was later arrested Dec. 24 when officers observed a subject previously trespassed in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Parsons was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Wayne D. Shuey, 62, and Brett I. Ferguson, 62 were arrested Dec. 22 when officers responded to the report of disturbance in the 100 block of East Hunt Ave. Shuey was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Ferguson was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob C. Pressly, 29, was arrested Dec. 22 when officers responded to the report of an unknown subject in the 300 block of West Gay Street. Pressly was arrested on two Johnson County warrants.
Anthony D. Hillsman, 47, was arrested Dec. 22 when officers conducted an investigative traffic stop at Gay and College streets. Hillsman was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while license suspended/revoked — second offense and unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon.
Brian A. Cooper, 41, was arrested Dec. 23 on a Johnson County warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.