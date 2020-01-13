Jacob C. Pressly, 29, was arrested Nov. 27 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 200 block of East Gay Street. Pressly was arrested on two Johnson County warrants.
Stephanie D. Howell, 28, was arrested Dec. 2 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 700 block of East Culton Street. Howell was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Charles R. Curley, 38, was arrested Nov. 30 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 500 block of North Maguire Street. Curley was arrested on a charge of open container violation.
Andrew P. Madrid, 38, was arrested Nov. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Maguire and East Young streets. Madrid was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license and driving without a drivers license in possession.
Seth W. Hookey, 32, was arrested Dec. 1 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of East Culton Street. Hookey was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
William D. Moore, 31, was arrested Dec. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop at South Mitchell Streets and Tyler Ave. Moore was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony S. Duddridge, 26; David E. Bradshaw, 52, and Jennifer L. Giddens, 47, were arrested Dec. 1 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 500 block of Shotwell Street. Duddridge was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Bradshaw was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of trespassing. Giddens was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Elisabeth A. Kahube, 38, was arrested Dec. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North Maguire and East Russell streets. Kahube was arrested on a Sugar Creek warrant and charges of failure to obey an officer, driving while suspended/revoked, no proof of insurance, improper registration and speeding — 16 to 19 mph over the speed limit.
Misty M. Manning, 35, was arrested Dec. 2 when officers responded to the report of a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Water Street. Manning was arrested on a Lee’s Summit warrant and a Warrensburg warrant.
Zavonte D. Green,19, was arrested Dec. 3 on a charge of minor in possession.
Dewayne S. Boyett, 58, was arrested Dec. 3 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 100 block of South College Street. Boyett was arrested on two Independence warrants.
Jeremy L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Dec. 3 on a probation and parole warrant.
Joshua M. Luber, 33, was arrested Dec. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Maguire Street. Luber was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended.
Aaron W. Williams, 28, was arrested Dec. 4 when officers conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Williams was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Charles A. Keckler, 55, was arrested Dec. 4 on two Johnson County warrants.
Nicholas G. Wilcox, 25, was arrested Dec. 5 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Wilcox was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Jeremiah Crawford, 29, was arrested Dec. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Oak Street. Crawford was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, headlights required, no proof of insurance and driving while suspended/revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.