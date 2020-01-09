Jordan Washington, 23; Zavonte D. Green, 19; and Joshua L. Williams, 26, were arrested Nov. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Washington and Williams were each arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Green was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Thomas E. Miller, 55, was arrested Nov. 22 when officers responded to the report o fa domestic disturbance in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Miller was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Ridge U. Scott, 30, was arrested Nov. 22 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at North Maguire and East Market streets. Scott was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to obey an officer, no proof of insurance and driving while suspended/revoked.
Christopher Thompson, 32, was arrested Nov. 25 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and Railroad streets. Thompson was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Alexander B. Seeley, 30, was arrested Nov. 25 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Seeley was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Andrea N. Campbell, 28, was arrested Nov. 26 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 200 block of East Young Street. Campbell was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
Noah O. Lipham, 18, was arrested Nov. 26 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 600 block of East Young Street. Lipham was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Brandon D. Williams, 23, was arrested Nov. 26 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Clark Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Cody E. Riordan, 19, was arrested Nov. 27 after officers responded Sept. 5 to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Riordan was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Riordan was later arrested Nov. 27 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 400 block of Young Street. Riordan was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Ryan G. Adams, 27, was arrested Nov. 27 when officers responded to the report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 300 block of Christopher Street. Adams was arrested on charges of property damage, driving while suspended/revoked, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
