Robert A. Hurd, 32, was arrested Dec. 26 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at West Pine Street and Deerfield Drive. Hurd was arrested on two Johnson County warrants and charges of careless and imprudent driving, no proof of insurance and driving while suspended/revoked.
Jasmine D. Simmons, 29, was arrested Dec. 27 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Simmons was arrested on a charge of stealing — $750 or more — all other larceny.
Nicholas J. Pogue, 30, was arrested Dec. 27 when officers responded to the report of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of West Young Street. Pogue was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brenda K. Lane, 52, was arrested Dec. 27 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 500 block of West Young Street. Lane was arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault.
Tyreel G. Hardy, 33, was arrested Dec. 29 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 1200 block of South Holden Street. Hardy was arrested on a charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first or second offence.
Logan N. Madson, 24, was arrested Dec. 30 on a Benton County warrant.
Armard R. Shields, 39, was arrested Dec. 30 when officers conducted a subject check in the 800 block of South Main Street. Shields was arrested on a probation and parole violation felony warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dalton Wright, 27, was arrested Dec. 30 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Tyray D. Turner, 38, was arrested Dec. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Young Street. Turner was arrested on two Johnson warrants.
Cynthia J. Biggs, 32, was arrested Dec. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Iron Horse Drive. Biggs was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Darrell P. Kelley, 59, was arrested Dec. 31 when officers conducted a subject check in the 200 block of East Young Street. Kelley was arrested on a Lee’s Summit warrant.
Christian Wallace, 22, was arrested Jan. 1 when officers observed a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Wallace was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Rockie T. McGraw, 29, was arrested Jan. 1 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 200 block of East Culton Street. McGraw was arrested on charges of second degree property damage and possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine.
Michelle Ellenberger, 35, was arrested Jan. 1 on two Nebraska warrants.
Evan R. Wyatt, 17, was arrested Jan. 1 when officers responded to the report of leaving the scene of an accident. Wyatt was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Douglas O. Sanders, 32, was arrested Jan. 2 on a Johnson County warrant.
Zachary Shanholtzer, 21, and Kristen L. Fuller, 27, were arrested Jan. 2 when detectives and Johnson County Sheriff Office deputies served a narcotics search in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Shanholtzer was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance/ dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance/hallucinogen, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance. over 35 grams marijuana. Fuller was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana of 10 grams or less and and possession of a controlled substance/cocaine.
Delana R. Frazier, 23, and Selena M. Toole, 20, were arrested Jan. 2 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Frazier and Toole were each arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Steven Jiang, 23, was arrested Jan. 2 on a charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Jennifer M. Murrow, 35, was arrested Jan. 3 on a Johnson County Warrant.
Luiz Gustavo De Sousa Santos, 28, was arrested Jan. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and Maguire streets. Gustavo De Sousa Santos was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Shaevon M. Collins, 32, was arrested Jan. 5 after officers responded to a hit and run past occurred Dec. 21 in the 200 block of East Young Street. Collins was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license and no proof of insurance.
Brandon M. Williams, 23, was arrested Jan. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Gay Street. Williams was arrested on a Henry County warrant.
Jamie N. Frazier, 20, was arrested Jan. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Veterans Road and Rich Boulevard. Frazier was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Anthony J. Adams, 29, and Joseph B. Campbell, 29, were arrested Jan. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and Maguire streets. Adams was arrested on charges of open container violation and possession of marijuana. Campbell was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana, improper registration and driving while suspended/ revoked.
Justin B. Kidd, 41, was arrested Jan. 5 and Abram M. Britton, 43, was later arrested Jan. 6 when officers responded to the report of stealing and assault in the at Sparks and Holden Streets. Kidd was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, first degree robbery and armed criminal action. Britton was arrested on an Independence warrant.
Halgene A. Lucas, 48, was arrested Jan. 7 on a charge of fugitive from out of state.
Jordan Washington, 24, was arrested Jan. 7 when officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Franklin Street. Washington was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Lyle W. Frye, 74, was arrested Jan. 8 when officers conducted a traffic stop at West Pine and North Warren streets. Frye was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Kemsky Terry, 36, was arrested Jan. 9 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Broad Street and Vest Drive. Terry was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Jason J. Masterson, 40, was arrested Jan. 9 when officers conducted a subject check at Market and College streets. Masterson was arrested on two Warrensburg warrants.
Dustin H. McNutt, 26, was arrested Jan. 10 after officers responded Dec. 18 to the report of shoplifting in the 900 block of North Simpson Drive. McNutt was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Tiffany N. Bysor, 24, was arrested Jan. 10 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Zoll Street. Bysor was arrested on a Henry County warrant and a charge of possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine.
Dylan J. King, 21, was arrested Jan. 10 when officers responded to the report of a hit and run at North College and East Market streets. King was arrested on a charge of failure to yield right of way at stop sign.
Wesley J. Romans, 25, was arrested Jan. 11 when officers conducted a subject check in the 700 block of North Maguire Street. Romans was arrested on two probation and parole violation warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.