Armard R. Shields, 39, was arrested Dec. 30 when officers conducted a subject check in the 800 block of South Main Street. Shields was arrested on a probation and parole violation felony warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dalton Wright, 27, was arrested Dec. 30 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Tyray D. Turner, 38, was arrested Dec. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Young Street. Turner was arrested on two Johnson warrants.
Cynthia J. Biggs, 32, was arrested Dec. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Iron Horse Drive. Biggs was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Darrell P. Kelley, 59, was arrested Dec. 31 when officers conducted a subject check in the 200 block of East Young Street. Kelley was arrested on a Lee’s Summit warrant.
Christian Wallace, 22, was arrested Jan. 1 when officers observed a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Wallace was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Rockie T. McGraw, 29, was arrested Jan. 1 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 200 block of East Culton Street. McGraw was arrested on charges of second degree property damage and possession of a controlled substance/ amphetamine.
