Willie A. Taylor, 35, was arrested Oct. 12 when officers responded to the report of a person urinating in public in the 200 block of North College Street. Taylor was arrested on charges of urinating in public and possession of marijuana.
Ricky E. Corbisier, 32, was arrested on Oct. 12 when officers responded to the report of a subject refusing to leave in the 400 block of East Young Street. Corbisier was arrested on Warrensburg warrant.
Morgan N. Catron, 20, was arrested on Oct. 13 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Catron was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Anthony T. Adams Jr., 13, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Maguire Street. Adams was arrested on charges of unlawful use of weapon, no proof of insurance, improper registration, improper lane use and possession of marijuana.
Allyson K. Kauth, 20, and Tate C. Gauchat, 20, were arrested on Oct. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop. Kauth and Gauchat were each arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
James J. Kilroy, 20 and Michael B. Smith, 21, were arrested Oct. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Kilroy was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. Smith was arrested on a Lee’s Summit warrant.
Justin T. Slemmer, 20, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers responded to the report of a loud party in the 600 block of Christopher Street. Slemmer was arrested on a Camden County warrant.
Dymond R. Mitchell, 20, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Maguire Street. Mitchell was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Allen M. Deitas, 21, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 100 block of South Maguire Street. Deitas was arrested on charges of trespassing and possession of marijuana.
Ereichy Liwis, 41, was arrested Oct. 14 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 100 block of Shady Lane. Ereichy was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Dylan J. Lewis, 23, and Cole A. Kemna, 23, were arrested when detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of West Gay Street. Lewis was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Kemna was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of controlled substance.
Ishyia S. Briscoe, 18, was arrested Oct. 14 when officers conducted a subject check in the 500 block of South Main Street. Briscoe was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Katrina L. Hall, 27, was arrested Oct. 16 when officers responded to the report of the odor of marijuana in the 700 block of East Culton Street. Hall was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Samantha Sapp, 27, was arrested Oct. 17 officers responded Oct. 12 to the report of animal neglect in the 1000 block of Quincy Drive. Sapp was arrested on a charge of animal abuse.
William D. R. Matheny, 30, was arrested Oct. 17 when detectives conducted a subject check in the 300 block of West Gay Street. Matheny was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Johnathan M. Hutchings, 23, was arrested Oct. 17 when detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Christopher Street. Hutchings was arrested on a Johnson County warrants and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Eric T. Harrison, 49, was arrested Oct. 17 when officers responded to the report of disturbance in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Harrison was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
John M. Abrams, 30, was arrested Oct. 18 on a Johnson County warrant.
Ashlan R. Edwards, 22, was arrested Oct. 18 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Chase M. Webb, 20, was arrested Oct. 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and Maguire streets. Webb was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Patrick E. Bell, 19, and Sugar L. Lugenbeel, 46, were arrested Oct. 16 when officers conducted a search of an abandoned house in the 300 block of East Market Street. Bell was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trespassing. Lugenbeel was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Bell was later arrested Oct. 18 after officers responded Oct. 4 to the report of stealing in the 400 block of East Gay Street. Bell was arrested on charges of property damage and burglary. Bell was later arrested Oct. 18 when officers responded to the report of a burglary in the 200 block of East Maguire Street. Bell was arrested on charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle M. Smith, 20, was arrested Oct. 19 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Smith was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Mikayla B. Green, 20, and Brittany Y. Johnson, 19, were arrested Oct. 20 when officers conducted a subject check at Mulberry and McGoodwin streets. Green and Johnson were each arrested on charges of open container violation and minor in possession of alcohol.
Paul E. McCracken, 37, was arrested Oct. 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 50 and West Young Avenue. McCracken was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated — drugs.
Bryan E. Stevens, 29, was arrested Oct. 21 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Stevens was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and shoplifting.
Kevin R. Payne, 28, was arrested Oct. 22 when officers responded Sept. 22 to the report of burglary in the 300 block of West South Street. Payne was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Robert P. Showers, 68, was arrested Oct. 22 when Animal Control responded to the report of dogs running at large in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Showers was arrested on a charge of vicious dogs, two charges of failure to vaccinate dog, two charges of dog license and tags required and two charges of dogs running at large.
Matthew J. Brooks, 32, was arrested Oct. 22 on a probation and parole violations warrant.
David J. Campbell, 32, was arrested Oct. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop at South Maguire Street and Hale Lake Road. Campbell was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked. Campbell was later arrested Oct. 24 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Hamilton streets. Campbell was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Marcia L. Lora, 46, was arrested Oct. 22 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Lora was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Cody A. Campbell, 28, was arrested Oct. 23 on a probation and parole violations warrant.
Jeanette E. Kinsey, 79, was arrested Oct. 23 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Kinsey was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Michael D. Brown, 37, was arrested Oct. 23 on a Lafayette County warrant and a Higginsville warrant.
Jared T. Parsons, 27, was arrested Oct. 23 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. Parsons was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Anthony S. Duddridge, 26, was arrested Oct. 25 after officers responded Oct. 23 to the report of stealing in the 500 block of Shotwell Street. Duddridge was arrested on a charge of stealing. Duddridge was later arrested Oct. 26 when officers responded to the report o fa subject throwing rocks at a house in the 200 block of West Culton Street. Duddridge was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Lanee B. Osborn, 19, was arrested on Oct. 25 when officers conducted a vehicle check in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Osborn was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Alyssa E. Borron, 21, and Cedar J. Lohraff, 20, were arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 1000 block of South Maguire Street. Borron and Lohraff were both arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Nileshrao B. Salunkhe, 27, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 700 block of East Hale Lake Road. Salunkhe was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Chetan B. Patel, 26, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 300 block of Maguire Street. Patel was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Hayden D. Bradford, 21, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 600 block of East Young Street. Bradford was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Derian J. Muller, 22, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 500 block of North Maguire Street. Muller was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Fernando C. Romero, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 700 block of North College Street. Romero was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Kennedy M. Dick, 23, was arrested Oct. 27 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Dick was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Kenneth L. Hill and Makenzie Twenter, 21, were arrested Oct. 27 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 100 block of North Holden Street. Hill was arrested on a charge of bars — entering under 21 in certain liquor establishments. Twenter was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Rodney A. Morris, 45, was arrested Oct. 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Young Street. Morris was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Shawn D. King, 39, was arrested Oct. 31 after officers responded Oct. 25 to the report of trespassing in the 600 block of Burkarth Road. King was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Joshua D. French, 34, was arrested Oct. 30 when detectives conducted an investigative traffic stop at Maguire and Clark streets. French was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Rachel L. Palmer, 26, was arrested Oct. 30 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmie L. West, 48, was arrested Oct. 30 on a Bates County warrant.
Kennedy L. Russell, 33, was arrested Nov. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Maguire Street. Russell was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Timothy J. Wernimont, 38, and Thomas J. Wernimont, 38, were arrested Nov. 1 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 200 blovk of North Holden Street. Timothy Wernimont was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Thomas Wernimont was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mahlyk Davis-Perkins, 20, was arrested Nov. 2 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 500 block of McGoodwin Street. Davis-Perkins was arrested on a Blue Springs warrant.
Jarreon D. Otto, 19, was arrested Nov. 2 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Basswood Street. Otto was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Jessica Kirkpatrick, 22, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers responded to the report of a strange vehicle in the 100 block of West Russell Avenue. Kirkpatrick was arrested on a Independence warrant.
Zerrick D. Rawlins, 25, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Courtland Avenue. Rawlins was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Brenden L. Delaney, 33, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Bowen Street. Delaney was arrested on a charge of disturbing private peace. Delaney was later arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 400 block of Anderson Street. Delaney was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and second degree trespassing.
Patrick E. Bell, 19, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Bell was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Samuel J. Seales, 32, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Seales was arrested on a charge of assault — serious physical injury or special victim.
Virgil L. Taylor, 41, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Nain and King streets. Taylor was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Steven J. Stephens, 35, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of possible weapons assault. Stephens was arrested on a Nashville, Tennessee warrant.
Jacob A. Mertes, 17, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of a subject smoking marijuana in the 1400 block of Bear Creek Circle. Mertes was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Sean A. Hall, 20, was arrested Nov. 6 after officers responded Nov. 4 to the report of assault in progress in the 500 block of West Gay Street. Hall was arrested on charges of second degree robbery and third degree assault.
Kamryn J. Staley, 19, was arrested Nov. 7 after officers responded Sept. 13 to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Staley was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Andrew G. Ponseigo, 19, was arrested Nov. 7 after officers responded Sept. 22 to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Ponseigo was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Isaac J. Clements, 21, was arrested Nov. 7 when officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision at North Holden and West Culton streets. Clements was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.