Patrick E. Bell, 19, and Sugar L. Lugenbeel, 46, were arrested Oct. 16 when officers conducted a search of an abandoned house in the 300 block of East Market Street. Bell was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trespassing. Lugenbeel was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Bell was later arrested Oct. 18 after officers responded Oct. 4 to the report of stealing in the 400 block of East Gay Street. Bell was arrested on charges of property damage and burglary. Bell was later arrested Oct. 18 when officers responded to the report of a burglary in the 200 block of East Market Street. Bell was arrested on charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle M. Smith, 20, was arrested Oct. 19 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Smith was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Mikayla B. Green, 20, and Brittany Y. Johnson, 19, were arrested Oct. 20 when officers conducted a subject check at Mulberry and McGoodwin streets. Green and Johnson were each arrested on charges of open container violation and minor in possession of alcohol.
Paul E. McCracken, 37, was arrested Oct. 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 50 and West Young Avenue. McCracken was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated — drugs.
Bryan E. Stevens, 29, was arrested Oct. 21 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Stevens was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and shoplifting.
Kevin R. Payne, 28, was arrested Oct. 22 when officers responded Sept. 22 to the report of burglary in the 300 block of West South Street. Payne was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Robert P. Showers, 68, was arrested Oct. 22 when Animal Control responded to the report of dogs running at large in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Showers was arrested on a charge of vicious dogs, two charges of failure to vaccinate dog, two charges of dog license and tags required and two charges of dogs running at large.
Matthew J. Brooks, 32, was arrested Oct. 22 on a probation and parole violations warrant.
David J. Campbell, 32, was arrested Oct. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop at South Maguire Street and Hale Lake Road. Campbell was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked. Campbell was later arrested Oct. 24 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Hamilton streets. Campbell was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Marcia L. Lora, 46, was arrested Oct. 22 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Lora was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Cody A. Campbell, 28, was arrested Oct. 23 on a probation and parole violations warrant.
Jeanette E. Kinsey, 79, was arrested Oct. 23 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Kinsey was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Michael D. Brown, 37, was arrested Oct. 23 on a Lafayette County warrant and a Higginsville warrant.
Jared T. Parsons, 27, was arrested Oct. 23 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. Parsons was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Anthony S. Duddridge, 26, was arrested Oct. 25 after officers responded Oct. 23 to the report of stealing in the 500 block of Shotwell Street. Duddridge was arrested on a charge of stealing. Duddridge was later arrested Oct. 26 when officers responded to the report of a subject throwing rocks at a house in the 200 block of West Culton Street. Duddridge was arrested on a charge of failure to obey an officer.
Lanee B. Osborn, 19, was arrested on Oct. 25 when officers conducted a vehicle check in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Osborn was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Alyssa E. Borron, 21, and Cedar J. Lohraff, 20, were arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 1000 block of South Maguire Street. Borron and Lohraff were both arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Nileshrao B. Salunkhe, 27, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 700 block of East Hale Lake Road. Salunkhe was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Chetan B. Patel, 26, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 300 block of Maguire Street. Patel was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
