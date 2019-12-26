Hayden D. Bradford, 21, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 600 block of East Young Street. Bradford was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Derian J. Muller, 22, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 500 block of North Maguire Street. Muller was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Fernando C. Romero, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 700 block of North College Street. Romero was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Kennedy M. Dick, 23, was arrested Oct. 27 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Dick was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Kenneth L. Hill and Makenzie Twenter, 21, were arrested Oct. 27 when officers conducted an alcohol compliance check in the 100 block of North Holden Street. Hill was arrested on a charge of bars — entering under 21 in certain liquor establishments. Twenter was arrested on a charge of selling/ supplying liquor to a minor.
Rodney A. Morris, 45, was arrested Oct. 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Young Street. Morris was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Shawn D. King, 39, was arrested Oct. 31 after officers responded Oct. 25 to the report of trespassing in the 600 block of Burkarth Road. King was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Joshua D. French, 34, was arrested Oct. 30 when detectives conducted an investigative traffic stop at Maguire and Clark streets. French was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Rachel L. Palmer, 26, was arrested Oct. 30 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmie L. West, 48, was arrested Oct. 30 on a Bates County warrant.
Kennedy L. Russell, 33, was arrested Nov. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Maguire Street. Russell was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Timothy J. Wernimont, 38, and Thomas J. Wernimont, 38, were arrested Nov. 1 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 200 blovk of North Holden Street. Timothy Wernimont was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Thomas Wernimont was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mahlyk Davis-Perkins, 20, was arrested Nov. 2 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 500 block of McGoodwin Street. Davis-Perkins was arrested on a Blue Springs warrant.
Jarreon D. Otto, 19, was arrested Nov. 2 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Basswood Street. Otto was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Jessica Kirkpatrick, 22, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers responded to the report of a strange vehicle in the 100 block of West Russell Avenue. Kirkpatrick was arrested on a Independence warrant.
Zerrick D. Rawlins, 25, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Courtland Avenue. Rawlins was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Brenden L. Delaney, 33, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Bowen Street. Delaney was arrested on a charge of disturbing private peace. Delaney was later arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 400 block of Anderson Street. Delaney was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and second degree trespassing.
Patrick E. Bell, 19, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Bell was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Samuel J. Seales, 32, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Seales was arrested on a charge of assault — serious physical injury or special victim.
Virgil L. Taylor, 41, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Nain and King streets. Taylor was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Steven J. Stephens, 35, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of possible weapons assault. Stephens was arrested on a Nashville, Tennessee warrant.
Jacob A. Mertes, 17, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of a subject smoking marijuana in the 1400 block of Bear Creek Circle. Mertes was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Sean A. Hall, 20, was arrested Nov. 6 after officers responded Nov. 4 to the report of assault in progress in the 500 block of West Gay Street. Hall was arrested on charges of second degree robbery and third degree assault.
Kamryn J. Staley, 19, was arrested Nov. 7 after officers responded Sept. 13 to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Staley was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Andrew G. Ponseigo, 19, was arrested Nov. 7 after officers responded Sept. 22 to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Ponseigo was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Isaac J. Clements, 21, was arrested Nov. 7 when officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision at North Holden and West Culton streets. Clements was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Jon-Arthur W. Norton, 20, was arrested Nov. 7 when officers responded to the report of harassment in the 800 block of North College Street. Norton was arrested on an Indiana warrant.
Ladonna Roberson, 50, and Dionte D. Roberson, 19, were arrested Nov. 7 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of East Market Street. Ladonna Roberson was arrested on a charge of domestic assault. Dionte Roberson was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Adam L. Spainhour, 20, was arrested Nov. 8 when officers responded to the report of an unconcious person in the 100 blovk of East South Street. Spainhour was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Samantha J. Sapp, 27, was arrested Nov. 9 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Sapp was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Ansley E. Sims, 35, was arrested Nov. 10 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Vest Drive and Montserrat Park Road. Sims was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Jacob A. Mertes, 17, was arrested Nov. 10 when officers conducted a vehicle check in the 0 block of S.W. 101 Road. Mertes was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs/marijuana.
Dustin McNutt, 26, was arrested Nov. 15 after officers responded Nov. 11 to the report of stealing in the 300 block of East Young Street. McNutt was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
William A. Newell, 59, was arrested Nov. 12 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 100 block of West Gay Street. Newell was arrested on an Independence warrant.
Alexander L. Peake, 17, was arrested Nov. 12 when officers conducted a subject check in 100 block of West Pine Street. Peake was arrested on charges of failure to obey an officer and obstructing process.
Andrew P. Prim, 19, was arrested Nov. 13 when officers responded to the report of marijuana use in the 500 block of Streck Lane. Prim was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Nicole J. King, 27, was arrested Nov. 14 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance past occurred in the 200 block of Bowen Street. King was arrested on charges of property damage — over $750 — destruction/damage/vandalism and third degree domestic assault.
Sherry J. Ruff, 39, was arrested Nov. 14 when officers responded to the report of stealing earlier that day on the Amtrak train. Ruff was arrested on a charge of receiving/possessing stolen property. Ruff was later arrested Nov. 16 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 1000 block of South Maguire Street. Ruff was arrested on charges of obstructing process and assaulting an officer.
Nicholas G. Wilcox, 25, was arrested Nov. 15 on a Johnson County warrant.
Brandon M. Little, 25, was arrested Nov. 15 when officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at North Maguire and Courtland Avenue. Little was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Tempestt C. Stewart, 24; Haliegh D. Woods, 23; and Kaleb M. Cramer were arrested Nov. 17 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Street. Stewart was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Woods was arersted on charges of unlawful possession o f drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana and fourth degree domestic assault. Cramer was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth degree domestic assault, delivery of a controlled substance/marijuana, and delivery of a controlled substance/cocaine.
Angela D. Dempsey, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of Cooper Boulevard. Dempsey was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Dillon R. Martin, 26, was arrested Nov. 17 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Martin was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and a charge of shoplifting.
Ares A. Aritos, 23, was arrested Nov. 18 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 100 block of Grover Street. Aritos was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Eddie G. Hernandez Jr., 18, was arrested Nov. 18 when detectives conducted a subject check in the 300 block of North Main Street. Hernandez was arrested on a Lexington warrant.
William D. Moore, 31, was arrested Nov. 18 when officers responded to the report of subject passed out in a car at Mitchell and Clark streets. Moore was arrested on an Independence warrant and a Dakalb County warrant and charges of no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper registration, possession of marijuana.
Christopher R. Ward, 24, was arrested Nov. 19 when detectives conducted a subject check in the 300 block of Clark Street. Ward was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Abdulaziz T. Alhashim, 24, was arrested Nov. 20 after officers conducted a traffic stop Nov. 17 in the 100 block of West South Street. Alhashim was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance, improper registration, driving while suspended/revoked.
Jordan A. Romans, 23, was arrested Nov. 20 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Chapel Road. Romans was arrested on charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child an second degree domestic assault. Romans was later arrested Nov. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and South Charles streets. Romans was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Diangleo S. Collins, 24, was arrested Nov. 20 when detectives conducted a vehicle check int he 500 block of Anderson Street. Collins was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs.
Ernest J. Stewart, 29, was arrested Nov. 20 on two Warrensburg warrants.
Kaleb T. Krumroy, 29, was arrested Nov. 20 when officers conducted a subject check in the 400 block of South Main Street. Krumroy was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Kayla D. Moore, 24, was arrested Nov. 20 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 700 block of East Clark Street. Moore was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked and improper backing.
Corbin M. Jones, 20, was arrested Nov. 21 after officers responded Oct. 12 to the report of a fictitious ID in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Jones was arrested on a charge of possession of fictitious/altered license.
Antione J. Higgins, 19; Justin D. Tindall, 18; Davion D. Swinney, 20; Michael R. Campbell, 19; Shawn M. Everett Jr., 19; adn Devon L. Brasher, 19, were arrested Nov. 21 after officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and Maguire streets. Higgins, Tindall, Swinney, Campbell, Everett and Brasher were each arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Gene R. Latta, 65, was arrested Nov. 21 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of North Maguire Street. Latta was arrested on two Cole County warrants.
Caleb S. Egbert, 29, was arrested Nov. 21 when officers responded to a follow-up on a separate incident in the 100 block of Hunt Street. Egbert was arrested on two Lee’s Summit warrants.
Jordan N. Davenport, 19, was arrested Nov. 21 when detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of Anderson Street. Davenport was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.
Eric J. Davis, 23, was arrested Nov. 21 when officers responded to the report of assault at Zoll and Clark streets. Davis was arrested on charges of fugitive from out of state and domestic assault.
Jordan Washington, 23; Zavonte D. Green, 19; and Joshua L. Williams, 26, were arrested Nov. 22 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Washington and Williams were each arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Green was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Thomas E. Miller, 55, was arrested Nov. 22 when officers responded to the report o fa domestic disturbance int he 600 block of West Clark Street. Miller was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Ridge U. Scott, 30, was arrested Nov. 22 when officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at North Maguire and East Market streets. Scott was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to obey an officer, no proof of insurance and driving while suspended/revoked.
Christopher Thompson, 32, was arrested Nov. 25 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and Railroad streets. Thompson was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Alwxander B. Seeley, 30, was arrested Nov. 25 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Seeley was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
