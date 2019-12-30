Patrick E. Bell, 19, was arrested Nov. 3 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Bell was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Samuel J. Seales, 32, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Seales was arrested on a charge of assault — serious physical injury or special victim.
Virgil L. Taylor, 41, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Nain and King streets. Taylor was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Steven J. Stephens, 35, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of possible weapons assault. Stephens was arrested on a Nashville, Tennessee warrant.
Jacob A. Mertes, 17, was arrested Nov. 4 when officers responded to the report of a subject smoking marijuana in the 1400 block of Bear Creek Circle. Mertes was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Sean A. Hall, 20, was arrested Nov. 6 after officers responded Nov. 4 to the report of assault in progress in the 500 block of West Gay Street. Hall was arrested on charges of second degree robbery and third degree assault.
Kamryn J. Staley, 19, was arrested Nov. 7 after officers responded Sept. 13 to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Staley was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Andrew G. Ponseigo, 19, was arrested Nov. 7 after officers responded Sept. 22 to the report of a fictitious license in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Ponseigo was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Isaac J. Clements, 21, was arrested Nov. 7 when officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision at North Holden and West Culton streets. Clements was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
