Jazzmyn J. Clark, 18, was arrested March 24 after officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Clark was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Nathanael J. Wheadon, 20, and Chase S. Lutjen, 20, were arrested Oct. 11 when officers responded to the report of fighting in the 300 block of East Market Street. Wheadon was arrested on charges of failure to obey an oficer and minor in possession of alcohol. Lutjen was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Maxamillion Kratofil, 18, was arrested Oct. 11 when officers responded to the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle in the 300 block of East Young Street. Kratofil was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and driving while intoxicated.
Sarah C. Hargreaves, 35, was arrested Oct. 11 when officers responded to the report of trespassing the 400 block of East Gay Street. Hargreaves was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Hargreaves was later arrested Oct. 14 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 500 block of East North Street. Hargreaves was arrested on charges of trespassing and failure to obey an officer. Hargreaves was later arrested Oct. 14 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 400 block of East Gay Street. Hargreaves was arrested on charges of failure to obey an officer, stealing, trespassing, assaulting an officer.
Jacob A. Callender, 21, was arrested Oct. 11 on a Jackson County warrant.
Jerremy D. McIntire, 26, was arrested Oct. 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop on East North Street. McIntire was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Michael A. Friese, 43, was arrested Oct. 11 when officers responded to the report of a subject possibly under the influence of drugs. Friese was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Leteze Robinson, 28, was arrested Oct. 11 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Joshua R. Lackey, 35, was arrested Oct. 11 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Lackey was arrested on a charge of refusal to disperse.
Sasha L. Mwangi, 35, was arrested Oct. 12 on a Johnson County warrant.
Peter C. Mwangi, 35, was arrested Oct. 12 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 100 block of Ming Street. Mwangi was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Jaydun T. Sydnor, 19, was arrested Oct. 12 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Sydnor was arrested on a chage of minor in possession of alcohol.
Willie A. Taylor, 35, was arrested Oct. 12 when officers responded to the report of a person urinating in public in the 200 block of North College Street. Taylor was arrested on charges of urinating in public and possession of marijuana.
Ricky E. Corbisier, 32, was arrested on Oct. 12 when officers responded to the report of a subject refusing to leave in the 400 block of East Young Street. Corbisier was arrested on Warrensburg warrant.
Morgan N. Catron, 20, was arrested on Oct. 13 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Catron was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Anthony T. Adams Jr., 13, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Maguire Street. Adams was arrested on charges of unlawful use of weapon, no proof of insurance, improper registration, improper lane use and possession of marijuana.
Allyson K. Kauth, 20, and Tate C. Gauchat, 20, were arrested on Oct. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop Kauth and Gauchat were each arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
James J. Kilroy, 20 and Michael B. Smith, 21, were arrested Oct. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Kilroy was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. Smith was arrested on a Lee's Summit warrant.
Justin T. Slemmer, 20, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers responded to the report of a loud party in the 600 block of Christopher Street. Slemmer was arrested on a Camden County warrant.
Dymond R. Mitchell, 20, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Maguire Street. Mitchell was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Allen M. Deitas, 21, was arrested Oct. 13 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 100 block of South Maguire Street. Deitas was arrested on charges of trespassing and possession of marijuana.
Ereichy Liwis, 41, was arrested Oct. 14 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 100 block of Shady Lane. Ereichy was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Dylan J. Lewis, 23, and Cole A. Kemna, 23, were arrested when detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of West Gay Street. Lewis was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Kemna was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of controlled substance.
Ishyia S. Briscoe, 18, was arrested Oct. 14 when officers conducted a subject check in the 500 block of South Main Street. Briscoe was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Patrick E. Bell, 19, and Sugar L. Lugenbeel, 46, were arrested Oct. 16 when officers conducted a search of an abandoned house in the 300 block of East Market Street. Bell was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trespassing. Lugenbeel was arrested on a charge of trespassing. Bell was later arrested Oct. 18 after officers responded Oct. 4 to the report of stealing in the 400 block of East Gay Street. Bell was arrested on charges of property damage and burglary. Bell was later arrested Oct. 18 when officers responded to the report of a burglary in the 200 block of East Maguire Street. Bell was arrested on charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katrina L. Hall, 27, was arrested Oct. 16 when officers responded to the report of the odor of marijuana in the 700 block of East Culton Street. Hall was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Samantha Sapp, 27, was arrested Oct. 17 officers responded Oct. 12 to the report of animal neglect in the 1000 block of Quincy Drive. Sapp was arrested on a charge of animal abuse.
William D. R. Matheny, 30, was arrested Oct. 17 when detectives conducted a subject check in the 300 block of West Gay Street. Matheny was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Johnathan M. Hutchings, 23, was arrested Oct. 17 when detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Christopher Street. Hutchings was arrested on a Johnson County warrants and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Eric T. Harrison, 49, was arrested Oct. 17 when officers responded to the report of disturbance in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Harrison was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
John M. Abrams, 30, was arrested Oct. 18 on a Johnson County warrant.
Ashlan R. Edwards, 22, was arrested Oct. 18 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Chase M. Webb, 20, was arrested Oct. 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and Maguire streets. Webb was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Kyle M. Smith, 20, was arrested Oct. 19 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Smith was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Mikayla B. Green, 20, and Brittany Y. Johnson, 19, were arrested Oct. 20 when officers conducted a subject check at Mulberry and McGoodwin streets. Green and Johnson were each arrested on charges of open container violation and minor in possession of alcohol.
Paul E. McCracken, 37, was arrested Oct. 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 50 and West Young Avenue. McCracken was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated - drugs.
Bryan E. Stevens, 29, was arrested Oct. 21 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Stevens was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and shoplifting.
