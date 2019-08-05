Brian M. McCord, 21, was arrested July 17 after officers responded July 9 to the report of theft that occurred between June 11 to July 9 in the 100 block of West Market Street. McCord was arrested on a charge of stealing.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, was arrested July 17 when officers responded to the report of a single vehicle accident at Hale Lake Road and Ridgeview Drive. Steele was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Zavonte D. Green, 19, was arrested July 17 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Green was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Dale A. Conger II, 23, was arrested July 17 on a probation and parole warrant and charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley Romans, 24, was arrested July 17 when officers responded to the report of forgery in the 100 block of East Young Street. Romans was arrested on a charge of forgery.
Dionte D. Roberson, 19, was arrested July 18 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 900 block of East Market Street. Roberson was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and domestic assault.
Aslan R. Edwards, 21, was arrested July 19 when officers responded to the report of a dog running at large at Grover and Mitchell streets. Edwards was arrested on charges of vicious dogs and dogs running at large.
Gary R. Campbell, 63, was arrested July 18 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Young and Washington streets. Campbell was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Seth R. Blevins, 20, was arrested July 19 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in 200 block of Carpenter Street. Blevins was arrested on a Carrollton Police Department warrant.
