Cody A. Franklin, 31, was arrested July 30 when detectives and officers conducted a felony arrest warrant service in the 700 block of North Holden Street. Franklin was arrested on warrants in another jurisdiction.
Kennedy L. Russell, Jr., 33, was arrested July 30 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 600 block of West Market Street. Russell was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license, improper registration, no proof of insurance and stealing.
Travis M. Gutridge, 38, was arrested July 30 when officers responded to the report of burglary in the 100 block of East North Street. Gutridge was arrested on a charge of second degree burglary.
Adam Ball, 40, was arrested July 31 was arrested when detectives conducted a subject check in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Ball was arrested on a probation and parole warrant an a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaleb M. Cramer, 20 was arrested July 31 when officers responded to the report of two motor vehicle collision. Cramer was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
John C. Degraaff, 43, was arrested July 31 on a probation and parole warrant.
Alicia M. Snow, 24, was arrested July 16 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Joshua K. Gutierrez, 28, was arrested Aug. 2 after officers responded July 27 to the report of assault in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Gutierrez was arrested on a charge of assault.
Shane Duncan, 20, and Jared T. Parsons, 26, were arrested Aug. 1 when officers conducted a vehicle and subject check at Lion’s Lake. Duncan was arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. Parsons was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction and charges of open container violation and littering.
Bennett F. Adkisson, 31, was arrested Aug. 1 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Maguire and Grover streets. Adkisson was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Stephens, 30, was arrested Aug. 1 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Stephens was arrested on charges of burglary and trespassing.
Kyle W. Kleitz, 28, was arrested Aug. 1 when officers conducted traffic stop in the 500 block of South Maguire Street. Kleitz was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Eric L. Cannon, 41, was arrested Aug. 1 when detectives conducted a subject check in the 300 block of West South Street. Cannon was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
Kristin Lewis-Swiderski, 28, was arrested Aug. 2 after officers responded Aug. 1 to the report of fraud in the 100 block of Broad Street. Lewis-Swiderski was arrested on a Cole County warrant.
Da’Markco Hickman, 24, was arrested Aug. 2 on a Jackson County warrant and a charge of possession of methamphetamine precursors.
Alexander B. Seeley, 30, was arrested Aug. 2 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Maguire Street and Blake Anthony Drive. Seeley was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Lawrence L. Stewart, 37, was arrested Aug. 2 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 500 block of West Clark Street. Stewart was arrested on a Henry County warrant.
Brianna M. Ehrsam, 21, was arrested Aug. 3 when officers responded to the report of a kidnapping in progress in the area of Broad and Anderson streets. Ehrsam was stopped by Johnson County Sheriff deputies on Highway 50 and was arrested on charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree domestic assault.
Jessica L. Dunlap, 26, was arrested Aug. 4 on a Lee’s Summit warrant.
John M. Abrams, 30, was arrested Aug. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Young Avenue. Abrams was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Paul A. Travis, 47, was arrested Aug. 5 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and Gay streets. Travis was arrested on six Kansas City warrants and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Dallas M. Wendt, 26, was arrested Aug. 5 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Wendt was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.