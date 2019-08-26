Lawrence L. Stewart, 37, was arrested Aug. 2 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 500 block of West Clark Street. Stewart was arrested on a Henry County warrant.
Brianna M. Ehrsam, 21, was arrested Aug. 3 when officers responded to the report of a kidnapping in progress in the area of Broad and Anderson streets. Brianna Ehrsam was stopped by Johnson County Sheriff deputies on Highway 50 and was arrested on charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree domestic assault. Chance O. Ehrsam, 23, was arrested Aug. 7 in relation to the incident. Chance Ehrsam was arrested on a charge of harassment.
Jessica L. Dunlap, 26, was arrested Aug. 4 on a Lee’s Summit warrant.
John M. Abrams, 30, was arrested Aug. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Young Avenue. Abrams was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Paul A. Travis, 47, was arrested Aug. 5 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and Gay streets. Travis was arrested on six Kansas City warrants and a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Dallas M. Wendt, 26, was arrested Aug. 5 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Wendt was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Marvin J. Winger, 63, was arrested Aug. 6 after officers responded June 6 to the report of stealing in the 1000 block of West Gay Street. Winger was arrested on a charge of stealing.
Drew A. Keller, was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of false police report.
Johsua K. Gutierrez, 28, was arrested Aug. 2 after officers responded July 27 to the report of assault in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Gutierrez was arrested on a charge of assault.
R. J. Scott, 28, was arrested Aug. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Gay Street. Scott was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Jennifer K. Looney, 27, was arrested Aug. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Mitchell Street and Deer Run. Looney was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Allison M. Harrison, 38, was arrested Aug. 6 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Sana R. M. Null, 19, was arrested Aug. 6 when detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Null was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Jennifer M. Arnold, 39, was arrested Aug. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Main and Clark streets. Arnold was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Tony D. Wickam, 22, was arrested Aug. 7 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Monsterrat Park Road. Wickam was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction and charges of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of marijuana.
Gino Y. Sairos, 34, was arrested Aug. 7 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Ridgeview Drive. Sairos was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Robert B. Atkins, 53, was arrested Aug. 7 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Gay and Mitchell streets. Atkins was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Karissa D. Denham, 37, was arrested Aug. 7 on a charge of stealing.
