Zaxxon K. Tickemyer, 18, was arrested July 29 after officers responded March 19 to the report of trash dumping in the 400 block of West Young Street. Tickemyer was arrested on a charge of trash dumping/littering.
Rebekah L. Evans, 28, was arrested July 27 after officers responded July 26 to the report of assault in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Evans was arrested on charges of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, unlawful use of a weapon, forth degree assault — intimidation and third degree domestic assault — aggravated.
Najeeb A. Hawatmeh, 21, was arrested July 27 on a warrant in another jurisdiction and a Warrensburg warrant.
David J. Burkhart, 37, was arrested July 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Warren Street. Burkhart was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Merced Teregeyo, 35, was arrested July 28 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Gay Street. Teregeyo was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license, no proof of insurance and failure to dim lights.
David E. Bradshaw, 52, was arrested July 29 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East Market Street. Bradshaw was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
Andrea F. Upton, 46, was arrested July 29 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Broad and Maguire streets. Upton was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Trena W. McDonald, 38, was arrested July 29 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Deborah J. Nielsen, 61, was arrested July 29 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Market and Washington streets. Nielsen was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
George B. Bilbruck, 32, was arrested July 29 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Broad and Ninth streets. Bilbruck was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Robert E. Brumley, 49, was arrested July 29 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of North Main Street. Brumley was arrested on a probation and parole violation warrant and charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brenden L. Delaney, 33, was arrested July 29 when officers conducted a subject check in the 300 block of Christopher Street Delaney was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
