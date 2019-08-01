Deana L. Davis, 51, was arrested July 1 when officers responded to the report of a wanted person in the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. Davis was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Chelsie L. Garren, 31, was arrested July 1 on a Henry County probation violation warrant.
Roger L. Packham, 40, was arrested July 2 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue. Packham was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
James R. Duncan, 62, was arrested July 2 on two Caldwell County warrants.
Stephen T. Smith, 30, was arrested July 2 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Wilma J. South, 78, and Timothy M. Sowards, 49, were arrested July 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. South was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Sowards was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Tyler J. Spangler, 23, was arrested July 3 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 700 block of Anderson Street. Spangler was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Noah D. Cannady, 23, was arrested July 5 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 500 block of East Young Street. Cannady was arrested on charges of property damage.
Elliott D. Riedl, 23, was arrested June 27 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Clark and Maguire streets. Riedl was arrested on a Pettis County warrant.
Nolan W. Willgues, 23, was arrested July 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Gay and Mitchell streets. Willgues was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent.
Andrea M. Quirmbach, 42, was arrested July 4 when officers responded to the report of a well-being check in the 600 block of North Enterprise Avenue. Quirmbach was arrested on a charge of trespass of motor vehicles.
Sandrina M. Bouldin, 48, was arrested July 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Clark and Zoll streets. Bouldin was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arianna Middlebrooke, 20, and Desmon Toliver, 21, were arrested July 4 when officers responded to the report of a vehicle swerving on the roadway travelling south on Maguire Street from US Highway 50 overpass. Middlebrooke and Toliver were each arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Anthony E. Fiorella, 58, was arrested July 5 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Jefferson and Maguire streets. Fiorella was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Robert S. Strohmeyer, 32, was arrested July 5 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Marr Drive and Maguire Street. Strohmeyer was arrested on a Knob Noster warrant and charges of improper registration and no proof of insurance.
Brian C. Shreve, 27, was arrested July 5 a Warrensburg warrant.
Haylee N. Sieleman, 18, and Kaitlyn J. Peters, 29, were arrested July 7 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Sieleman was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked and shoplifting. Peters was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Deena G. McLaughlin, 42, was arrested July 7 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 100 block of West Pine Street. McLaughlin was arrested on a charge of assault.
Lisa M. Rowland, 47, was arrested July 8 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Robert L. Duncan, 36, was arrested July 8 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Thurman J. Konomos, 21, was arrested July 8 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Kaleb T. Krumroy, 27, was arrested July 8 when officers responded to the report of domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Ming Street. Krumroy was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Olen L. Stephens III, 24, was arrested July 8 when officers conducted a subject check in the 400 block of North Maguire Street. Stephens was arrested on charges of fugitive from out of state and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Charles E. Brillhart, 36, was arrested July 9 when officers conducted a subject check in the 500 block of North Graham Street, Centerview. Brillhart was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Kiontae D. Williams, 22, was arrested July 9 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of assault. Williams was later arrested July 17 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 100 block of North Holden Street. Williams was arrested on charges of trespassing and littering.
Anthony S. Duddridge was arrested July 10 on a Warrensburg warrant.
David P. Prim II, 41, and Robert Q. Talbert, 35, were arrested July 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop at College and South Streets. Prim was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs. Talbert was arrested on Howell County warrant a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Racheal L. Murry, 37, was arrested July 11 when officers responded to an agency assist request for Oak Grove Police Department reference to a stolen motor vehicle. Murry was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked — second offense, fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Haylee N. Sieleman, 18, was arrested July 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Clark and Mitchell streets. Sieleman was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Julius R. Fewell, 40, was arrested July 12 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Charles D. Stephens, 30, was arrested July 13 after officers responded July 4 to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Stephens was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
James L. Dobbs, 36, was arrested July 13 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Dobbs was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
William Bingham, 29, was arrested July 14 when officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision in the 300 block of East North Street. Bingham was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended/revoked.
Tyler J. Spangler, 23, was arrested July 13 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 700 block of Anderson Street. Spangler was arrested on charges of property damage and assault.
Casandra M. Andrews, 21, was arrested July 13 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of McGoodwin Street. Andrews was arrested on a Jackson County warrant.
Matthew Hechler, 20, was arrested July 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Cooper Boulevard. Hechler was arrested on charges of tail lights/reflectors required, possesion of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs/marijuana, minor in possession o f alcohol, no proof of insurance and improper registration.
Denty Alexander, 28, was arrested July 14 when officers responded to the report of property damage at the railroad tracks between Ridgeview Drive and Mitchell Street. Alexander was arrested on a Knob Noster Police Department warrant.
Marcelles C. Fletcher, 19, was arrested July 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Hawthorne Boulevard and Cheatham Court. Fletcher was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Bryanna L. Taylor, 20, was arrested July 14 when officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of South Main Street. Taylor was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Joshua A. Rowland, 33, was arrested July 14 when officers conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of East Hale Lake Road. Rowland was arrested on a charge of Driving while suspended/revoked.
Kay L. Blackburn, 47, was arrested July 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Culton Street. Blackburn was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Bryan Engelbrecht, 51, was arrested July 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Culton and Washington streets. Engelbrecht was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Melvin L. Jones, 43, was arrested July 16 on a Johnson County warrant.
Dennis A. Kumm Jr.,19, was arrested July 19 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Kumm was arrested on a Pettis County warrant and a Johnson County warrant and charges of driving in violation of drivers license restriction, no proof of insurance, improper registration, obstructing process and trespassing.
Evan R. Lanigan, 24, was arrested July 16 on a Johnson County warrant.
Zerrick D. Rawlins, 25, was arrested July 17 after officers responded July 8 to the report of a single motor vehicle collision in the 500 block of West Pine Street. Rawlins was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a Butler County, Kansas warrant and charges of driving while intoxicated and fugitive from out of state.
Brian M. McCord, 21, was arrested July 17 after officers responded July 9 to the report of theft that occurred between June 11 to July 9 in the 100 block of West Market Street. McCord was arrested on a charge of stealing.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, was arrested July 17 when officers responded to the report of a single vehicle accident at Hale Lake Road and Ridgeview Drive. Steele was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Zavonte D. Green, 19, was arrested July 17 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Green was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Dale A. Conger II, 23, was arrested July 17 on a probation and parole warrant and charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley Romans, 24, was arrested July 17 when officers responded to the report of forgery in the 100 block of East Young Street. Romans was arrested on a charge of forgery.
