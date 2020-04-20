Malina R. Frazee, 22, and Nicholas J. Jakobe, 20, were arrested Feb. 13 when officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of Shotwell Street. Frazee was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Jakobe was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance.
Sheldon A. Payne, 21, was arrested Feb. 13 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 800 block of Meadowbrook. Payne was arrested on a charge of domestic assault — simple.
Mila G. Saettone, 18, and Wijae W. Brown, 43, were arrested Feb. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Deefield Drive and Pine Street. Saettone was arrested on charges of false impersonation and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hector J. Acevedo, 42, was arrested Feb. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Acevedo was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended/revoked.
John W. Franklin, 22, was arrested Feb. 16 after officers responded Feb. 7 to the report of assault in the 300 block of Jackson Street.
Marvin E. Rozell, Jr., 40, was arrested Feb. 15 when officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Ming Street. Rozell was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Christian M. Coyne, 23, was arrested Feb. 15 when officers responded to the report of assault in the 900 block of E. Market Street. Coyne was arrested on charges of domestic assault.
Jessica L. Dunlap, 26, and Carolyn D. Collins, 25, were arrested Feb. 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Maguire Street. Dunlap was arrested on two Lee’s Summit warrants. Collins was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Angela K. Frye, 31, was arrested Feb. 16 when officers responded to the report of domestic assault in the 100 block of Cedar Court. Frye was arrested on a charge of domestic assault — simple.
Alden J. Harding, 21; Gary A. McKinsey, 19; and Gunnar A. Zaremba, 17, were arrested Feb. 16 when University of Central Missouri Department of Public Safety officers conducted a traffic stop at South and South Washington streets. Harding was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance/ barbiturate. McKinsey and Zaremba were each arrested on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Andrea Rene, 21, was arrested Feb. 16 on a Johnson County warrant.
Jason S. Carrender, 35, was arrested Feb. 17 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and South Maguire streets. Carrender was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
Brandon R. Harrison, 36, was arrested Feb. 18 after officers responded Jan 16 to the report of trespassing in the 600 block of West Clark Street.
Julianna R. Heard, 18, was arrested Feb. 18 when officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. Heard was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
