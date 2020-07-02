Eric T. Harrison, 49, was arrested Feb. 24 on a Warrensburg warrant.
Ryan M. Gilbertson, 25, was arrested Feb. 25 when officers responded to the report of gunshots heard in the 700 block of East Hale Lake Road. Gilbertson was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging firearm, hurling missile at, into or upon bus. Gilbertson was later arrested the same day when officers responded to the report of threats in the 400 block of Eighth Street. Gilbertson was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of order of protection for adult — first offense, unlawful use of weapon — exhibiting and third degree assault — simple. Gilbertson was later arrested the same day when officers contacted a subject with an active BOLO in the 700 block of South Maguire Street. Gilbertson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Travis D. Dempsey, 28, was arrested Feb. 24 when officers conducted a traffic stop at North College and East Market streets. Dempsey was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked and tail lights/reflectors required.
James C. Cheffen, 36, was arrested Feb. 25 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 800 block of North College Street. Cheffen was arrested on an Independence warrant and a Jackson County warrant.
Mastin P. W. Rains, 17, was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of assaulting an officer/simple/hands/fists/feet and minor in possession of alcohol.
Daniel J. Netz, 50, was arrested Feb. 26 on a Warrensburg warrant.
