Zachary E. Parcel, 23, was arrested Feb. 26 when officers responded to the request for agency assist in the 400 block of Jackson Street. Parcel was arrested possession of drugs/marijuana.
Da’zahnea A. Roberson, 17, was arrested Feb. 26 when officers responded to the report of dogs running at large. Roberson was arrested on a charge of dogs running at large.
Brandon I. Turner, 23, was arrested Feb. 27 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Zoll Street. Turner was arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated — liquor and driving while suspended/revoked.
James E. Burrows, 31, and Eugene H. Tucker, 24, were arrested Feb. 27 when Johnson County and Warrensburg SWAT and Narcotics detectives served a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of South Marr Drive. Burrows was arrested on charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon — possess weapons felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance/ over 35 grams marijuana. tucker was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duane A. Crawford, 45, was arrested Feb. 27 on a Henry County warrant.
Brian P. Talbert, 48, was arrested Feb. 27 on a probation and parole warrant.
