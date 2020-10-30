Christian D. Fisher, 23, and Austin D. Carter, 25, were arrested Oct. 3 when officers responded to a report of two subjects striking each other in the 100 block of Pine Street. Fisher was arrested on charges of failure to obey an officer, public affray and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter was arrested on a charge of public affray.
Michelle L. Young, 42, was arrested Oct. 3 when officers responded to a 911 open line. Young was arrested on a charge of obstructing process.
Emily R. Mediros, 23, was arrested Oct. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Hale Lake Road. Mediros was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operator’s license.
Henry C. Chapman, 35, was arrested Oct. 4 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Maguire Street. Chapman was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Pita J. Fanolua, 23, was arrested Oct. 5 when officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 700 block of North Maguire Street. Fanolua was arrested on charges of open container violation and driving while intoxicated-liquor.
Ambar Portillo-Ortega, 28, and Jose A. Portillo-Ortega, 41, were arrested Oct. 5 when officers responded to a report of stealing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Ambar Portillo-Ortega and Jose Portillo-Ortega were each arrested on a charge of stealing.
Patricia L. Conchola, 44, was arrested Oct. 6 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Russell Avenue and PCA Road. Conchola was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chance O. Hamilton, 17, was arrested Oct. 6 when officers responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of East Mill Street. Hamilton was arrested on a charge of property damage.
Robert A. Summers, 21, was arrested Oct. 7 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of Railroad Street. Summers was arrested on possession of marijuana.
Mya M. Sherrell, 17, was arrested Oct. 7 when officers responded to a report of shoplifting in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Sherrell was arrested on charges of shoplifting and minor in possession of alcohol.
Andrew D. Dulaney, 55, and John R. Martin, 56, were arrested Oct. 7 when officers responded to a report of subjects drinking alcohol in public. Dulaney and Martin were each arrested on a charge of open container violation.
Christian M. Coyne, 24, was arrested Oct. 7 when officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of West South Street. Coyne was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Dallas C. Perkins, 32, was arrested Oct. 8 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Deborah K. Olson, 34, was arrested Oct. 8 on a Morgan County warrant.
Emily M. York, 21, was arrested Oct. 8 when officers responded to a dog bite in the 100 block of West Pine Street. York was arrested on a charge of vicious dogs.
Cody A. Moody, 32, was arrested Oct. 8 when officers conducted a vehicle check in the 100 block of West Pine Street. Moody was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended/revoked license and driving while intoxicated-drugs.
Steven N. Hensley, 37, was arrested Oct. 9 when officers responded to misuse of 911 in the 700 block of East Gay Street. Hensley was arrested on charges of second-degree assault-special victim, misusing 911, pedestrians walking along roadways, and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Ryequanda D. Segar, 21; Christina R. Leimkuehler, 61; and David E. Bradshaw, 53, were arrested Oct. 9 when officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of North Holden Street. Segar was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Leimkuehler was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine. Bradshaw was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Scorpio D. Hernton, 36, was arrested Oct. 12 when officers responded to a theft report in the 100 block of East Market Street. Hernton was arrested on charges of trespassing and stealing from a building. Hernton was later arrested the same day when officers were attempting to make an arrest on a previous report in the 400 block of Burkarth Road. Hernton was arrested on charges of obstructing process and failure to obey an officer.
Kyle A. Kraft, 21, was arrested Oct. 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Zoll Street and Blake Anthony Drive. Kraft was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operator’s license and possession of marijuana.
Anthony S. Duddridge, 27, was arrested Oct. 12 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Clark and Zoll streets. Duddridge was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid operator’s license.
