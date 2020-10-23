Mercedes I. Pina, 28, was arrested Oct. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop at South and College streets. Pina was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Brittney N. Ferguson, 32, was arrested Oct. 1 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Gay Street. Ferguson was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Sampson Deloach, 20, was arrested Oct. 2 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Zoll and Hamilton streets. Deloach was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Adairia D. Easiley, 31, and Alexander R. Lanigan, 28, were arrested Oct. 2 when officers responded to a report of a disturbance with a firearm. Easiley was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction. Lanigan was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.