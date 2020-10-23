One person was moderately injured in a single-vehicle wreck Oct. 16 at Highway 13 and Northeast 600 Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred as a 2006 Harley Davidson, driven by Anthony L. Huskey, 53, of Warrensburg, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Huskey is reported to have not worn a safety device and was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
Huskey was later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated-drugs, failure to drive on the right half of roadway and operating a motorcycle without endorsement.
