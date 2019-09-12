The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Michael A. Ridgeway Jr. and Christine Ann Bradshaw, both of Warrensburg.
Brandon Michael Ralston and Alxis Marie Rahe, both of Holden;
Timothy Russell Dempsey, Warrensburg, and Rikki Eugenia Duncan, Concordia;
Cory Dylan Churchill and Ashley Elizabeth Mayfield, Newton, Iowa;
Robert Leslie Hill Jr. and Wendy Lynn Watchus, both of Holden;
Christopher Blake Martin and Terissa Raven Ply, Knob Noster; and
Joseph Caleb Scoda and Phoebe Jean Goerling, both of Kingsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.