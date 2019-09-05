The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Halen S. P. Frazier and Heather Reena Morarity, both of Kingsville;
Derrick Wesley Liggett and Autum Kay Johns, both of Warrensburg;
Ross Remington Romero and Ashley Elizabeth Adams, both of Warrensburg;
Austin Lee Oehrke and Sydney Delaney Thomas, both of Kansas City;
Mark Anthony Bose and Kelsey Mee Youn Crosby, both of Knob Noster;
Christopher Edward Cunningham and Amanda Nicole Fischer, both of Warrensburg;
Michael Wayne Bicknell and Tina Marie Wilson, both of Leeton;
Cody Gene Weber and Julie Maxine Green, both of Warrensburg;
Dareth Michael Armstrong and Bobbie Jeanette Nielsen, both of Warrensburg;
Robert Brian Galloway and Hannah Rosalie Lindsay, both of Windsor;
Tanner Jackson Northup and Madison Elizabeth Parkinson, both of Warrensburg;
Steven Caleb Van Vliet and Abigail Anne Hartwig, both of Leeton;
Terrance Lucas Manning Jr. and Courtney Marie Manning, both of Warrensburg; and
Ricky Leo Smith and Doris Rae Brown, both of Warrensburg.
