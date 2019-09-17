The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
David William Eppright, Warrensburg, and Stefanie Nicole Willcockson, Holden;
Danny Lee Kinnaman and Sandra Kay Bransteitter, both of Leeton;
Channing Justin Griffith and Halee Christine Mann, both of Pleasant Hill;
Adam Gobel Ratliff and Juyeon Kim, both of Knob Noster;
Coty Ryan Mcdonald and Shelby Lynn Stewart, both of Warrensburg;
Chet Cooper Krewson, Centerview, and Riley Kay Rankin, Warrensburg;
Ray Louis Johnson, Higginsville, and Jennie L. Willis, Warrensburg;
Grant Edward Campbell and Marina Gates Stroud, both of Warensburg;
Scott Randall Fisher and Joanna R. Carlsson, both of Knob Noster;
Andrew Lee Switzer, Silverdale, Washington, and Chelsea Kunzmann, Warrensburg;
Raymon David Arias and Kasie Lynn Hummel, both of Knob Noster;
Michael Leon Hammer and Melissa Athena Taylor, both of Warrensburg;
Christopher Ross Engelken, Bridgeport, New York, and Juliana Marie Hitchcock, Warrensburg;
Jeffrey Anton Weber and Karen Marie Henderson, both of Lone Jack; and
Shawn Lee Yanraden and Kristen Nicole Badgley, both of Odessa.
