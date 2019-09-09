The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Tyler Morgan Hale and Jennifer Renee Renz, both of Warrensburg;
Eric Robert Brown and Rebecca Maurine Elcock, both of Bellingham, Washington;
Jacob Michael Vansell and Alisha Marae Burks, both of Kingsville;
Ryan Joel Hurst, Thompsontown, Pennsylvania, and Gwenda Faye Gehman, Warrensburg; and
Colin Anthony Munley and Sofia Charlene Metcalf, both of Warrensburg.
