The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Bradley T. Fenton and Ashley Nichole Lawrence, both of Knob Noster;
Scott Tyler Thomas and Star Rana Hollis, both of Leeton;
David Robert Fiedler and Deborah Ann Dillon, both of Kingsville;
Benjamin Gutierrez and Candice Nicole Brumble, both of Bates City;
Brandon Wayne Lankford and Shawnda Lea Roberson, both of Chilhowee;
Shannon Noel Clifton and Jeana Louise Harris, both of Lee’s Summit;
Joshua David Scoda and Allison Grace Bruce, both of Kingsville;
Tyler Mitchell Narron and Miranda Katelyn Horn, both of Warrensburg;
Brandon Lee Nicholson, Concordia, and Andrea Suzanne Kenslow, Warrensburg;
Clayton John Bontrager and Tessa Sue Black, both of Overland Park, Kansas;
Kyle David Kendrick and Zoe Margret Reed, both of Warrensburg;
Benjamin Tyler Huff and Kristina Inez Romesburg, both of Centerview;
Brian David Hessenflow and Tina Marie Maddux, both of Kingsville;
Ralph Bartholomew York and Emily Lauren Pogue, both of Warrensburg;
Dylan R. Wickham and Hailee Ann Frencken, both of Warrensburg;
Darren Smith and Stephanie Marie A. Hardegen, both of Knob Noster;
Shawn Donald King and Lillian Joan Lyne, both of Whiteman Air Force Base;
Joseph Wilson Bodenhamer and Danielle Marie Lile, both of Warrensburg;
Benjamin Thomas Hestir, Warrensburg, and Ashley Nicole Krohn, Lee’s Summit;
Alexander James Willeford and Chelsea Elizabeth Hodapp, both of Warrensburg;
John Michael David Robertson and Kayley Jayanna Langford, both of Warrensburg;
Brandon Michael Simon and Jessica Michael Steckel, both of Overland Park, Kansas;
Kennith Lee Russell and Mary Rebecca Brown, both of Warrensburg; and
Robert J. M. McClain and Marissa Mathta Keo, both of Knob Noster.
