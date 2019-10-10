The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Jamie Paul Schliebe, Parsons, Tennessee, and Bree Lanna Schliebe, Cedar Grove, Tennessee;
Joseph David Heathscott, Whiteman Air Force Base, and Brianna Elaine Zimmerman, Machesney Park, Illinois;
Cody Dale Lowry and Rebekka Lynn Strahle, both of Warrensburg;
Jacob Wayne Ayler and Michaela Jo Tevis, both of Holden;
Teddy Lewis Anderson III and Rachel Brooke Tyree, both of Knob Noster;
Joshua Davis Roof, Odessa, and Sarah Elizabeth Musick, Holden;
Brian Scott Klein, Belton, and Jill Allison Farnsworth, Sedalia;
Nathan Scott Holmberg and Tonya Jo Fann, Warrensburg;
Christian Anthony Alberto Cruz and Paula Poblete Lucero, both of Knob Noster;
Andrew Scott Couch, Independence, and Teresa Lynn Harbison, Overland Park, Kansas;
Brian Andrew Karel and Tamara Lynn Feece, both of Warrensburg;
Cole William Lynn and Samantha Louise Andrews, both of Centerview;
Alex Eugene Luebrecht and Stacey Alyse Moore, both of Warrensburg;
Joshua Mansfield Drury and Madilyn Jade McConnell, both of Higginsville;
Timothy Ian Maclaren and Megan Binder, both of Knob Noster;
Anthony Michael Austin, Whiteman Air Force Base, and Jessica Charlene Gardner, Plattsburg;
Eric Duane Rex and Brileigh Rachelle Danner, both of Raytown; and
Taylor Jordan Mcleland and Gabriella Cecilia Melendez, both of Fairfield, Iowa.
Bradley T. Fenton and Ashley Nichole Lawrence, both of Knob Noster;
Scott Tyler Thomas and Star Rana Hollis, both of Leeton;
David Robert Fiedler and Deborah Ann Dillon, both of Kingsville;
Benjamin Gutierrez and Candice Nicole Brumble, both of Bates City;
Brandon Wayne Lankford and Shawnda Lea Roberson, both of Chilhowee;
Shannon Noel Clifton and Jeana Louise Harris, both of Lee’s Summit;
Joshua David Scoda and Allison Grace Bruce, both of Kingsville;
Tyler Mitchell Narron and Miranda Katelyn Horn, both of Warrensburg; and
Brandon Lee Nicholson, Concordia, and Andrea Suzanne Kenslow, Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.