The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Sean Patrick Lee, Warrensburg, and Cheyenne Nichole Pickett, Oronogo;
William Edward Caldwell and Amber Riley Walkup, both of Warrensburg;
Garrett Rockford Lowstetter, Norco, California, and Jessica Lynn Stever, Holden; and
Trenton Allen Williams and Aleisha Paige Wise, both of Leeton.
