The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Bryan Christopher Hall and Elyse Lorene Varga, both of Warrensburg;
Christopher Eugene Siders and Karen Lynn Whorton, both of Centerview;
Trevor Collin Nevins and Allison Marie Stahl, both of Holden;
Parker Bryant Mathis and Deanna Marie Souza, both of Windsor;
Jason Shawn Rector and Amy Marie Becker, both of Knob Noster;
Joseph C. Estridge and Elizabeth Ashley Bulluck; both of Warrensburg;
Joshua Adam Meyer and Taylor Ann Booher, both of Scottsdale, Arizona;
Cory James Brewer and Casandra Marie Breda, both of Warrensburg;
Clayton Dean Cauthon and Abigail Riley Wilson, both of Warrensburg;
Brian Lee Elliott, Holden, and Patricia Maxine Schultz, Oak Grove; and
Seamus Owen Miller and Mariah Lea Johnson, both of Kansas City.
