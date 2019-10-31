The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Frankie Lee Sharp and Shannon Nicole Wester, both of Warernsburg;
Jasen Lee McGee and Carly-Jo Marie Scott, both of Warrensburg;
Tyler Joe Knight and Philadelphia Marie Hodapp, both of Warrensburg;
Kyle Manley Wheeler, Warrensburg, and Savana Ariel Quinn, Kansas City;
Kyle Fredrick Whiten and Janay Monique Grayson, both of Warrensburg;
William Griffis Morgan and Alexandria Larae Christensen, both of Warrensburg;
Cody Matthew Price and Alyssa Marie Orman, both of Knob Noster;
Daniel Francis Gauvin and Ashley Nicole Alexander, both of Warrensburg;
George Oduor Omondi, Knob Noster, and Niyonna Celise Lockley, Warrensburg;
Richard Lee Staples and Rachael Arline McGuire, both of Warrensburg;
Jordan Dale Wilcher and Codi Cheyenne Hartford, both of Warrensburg;
Caleb Matthew Buntin and Zackery Ray Fisher, both of Knob Noster;
Manuel Iowanes and Termina Josa, both of Warrensburg; and
Joshua Paul Morgan and Jared Michael Hinshaw, both of Warrensburg.
