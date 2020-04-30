The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Jason Loyd Mullins, Centerview; and Amber Marie Heusinger, Odessa;
Otto Tasi Sirom and Misae Francis, both of Warrensburg;
Colin Shea Herman and Grace Ann Rieth, both of Warrensburg;
Audrey Madison Duley and Taylor Renee Spreckelmeyer, both of Warrensburg;
Taylor Dean Paxton and Amber Marie Wilson, both of Warrensburg;
Jordan Ronald Wong, Knob Noster, and Julia Ann Focht, Mission, Kansas;
Stuart Curtis Shippee and Marie Holliday Lisman, both of Lee's Summit;
Terrence Lamar Williams and Cynthia Starr Quello, Whiteman Air Force Base; and
Joseph Michael Allen Riddle and April Leigh Evans, both of Warrensburg.
