The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Nathanael Grant Jones and Kaitlyn Michelle Helm, both of Warrensburg;
Donald Theodore Vedral, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kaylee Rae Reece, Warrensburg;
Zane Garrett Anstine and Savannah Jewell Case, both of Warrensburg;
Christopher Glen Woolverton and Ashlea Gwen Garrison, both of Warrensburg;
Jessie Eilers Onnen and Fallon Mariah Lais Speer, both of Baldwin, Kansas; and
David Kelly Haws and Lisa Ann Wilson, both of Kingsville.
