Marriage Licenses
Buy Now

The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:

Nathanael Grant Jones and Kaitlyn Michelle Helm, both of Warrensburg;

Donald Theodore Vedral, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kaylee Rae Reece, Warrensburg;

Zane Garrett Anstine and Savannah Jewell Case, both of Warrensburg;

Christopher Glen Woolverton and Ashlea Gwen Garrison, both of Warrensburg;

Jessie Eilers Onnen and Fallon Mariah Lais Speer, both of Baldwin, Kansas; and

David Kelly Haws and Lisa Ann Wilson, both of Kingsville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.