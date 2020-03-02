The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Tristen Tyler McLain and Kyla Bree Ann Welch, both of Warrensburg;
Edward Joseph Rodak III, Panama City, Florida, and Allison Nicole Trageser, Belton;
Brandan Shane Fennell and Kylie Nicole Phipps, both of Knob Noster;
Joseph Alexeandar Morris and Stefani Ousley, both of Warrensburg;
Dexan Alexander and Elcyan Sirom, both of Warrensburg;
Randy Joe Lemler and Ashley Nicole Gonnerman, both of Sedalia;
Robert Lynn Wood and Elizabeth Dawn Driskill, both of Centerview;
Sydney Elizabeth Taylor and Angela Ruth Cooper, both of Warrensburg;
Drew Thomas Eldridge and Rachel Lynn Coldanghise, both of Overland Park, Kansas;
James Alan Llanos and Diandra Brianna Donnolly, both of Knob Noster;
Bill Huynh and Rio Wong, both of Warrensburg;
Christopher John Orsi and Elizabeth Katharina Gier, both of Warrensburg;
Christian Munoz Alvarez and Natalie Marie Rodriguez, both of Knob Noster;
Wiley E. Sheldon and Katrina Suzanne Rhodehouse, both of Whiteman Air Force Base; and
Derek Clayton Brooks, La Monte, and Shawnee Jessica Dumas, Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.